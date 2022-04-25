I'm An Energy Reader: Here's How Your Relationships Will Be Tested This Week

Energy Reading April 26-May 2, 2022: Clear Out Old Patterns & Expand Into Your Truth
When we choose to incarnate here on Earth (as I believe we do), we have an incredible opportunity to know who we are as a soul in a body, as opposed to only a beautiful spirit.
With Taurus season here, and an eclipse to go with it, this has never been more true. Taurus is the first Earth sign—a sign where we have more support to assimilate what we are learning on an energy level and ground it into our bodies.
Energy Reading April 26-May 2, 2022: Allow yourself to be expansive
This week brings in a familiar theme that we've already been experiencing all year: to look at what is out of alignment with the truth of who we are and expand into what is.
Notice I said, “expand into” and not, “bring in” from some external source. I put it this way because the truth of who we are already is full of joy, love, hope, and unlimited potential. It is only human, when we're being confronted with what isn’t working, to focus on what we're losing. But what if we were focused on what we have to gain? What if we focused on what we already embody?
The energy this week will shine a light on our relationships, specifically in terms of what is no longer serving us, and what is revealed within us when that person or pattern goes. The person doesn’t necessarily have to go, but if it’s a pattern such as being walked over, poor communication, or not feeling seen, then the pattern is not serving you. By tuning into your true expansive self, you can replace that old pattern with what's already within that serves you, but hasn’t been getting as much attention.
I’m also feeling there are two ways we can feel the energy this week. We could see the pattern and be honest with ourselves about it, or we could choose to put our heads in the sand, stick our fingers in our ears, and loudly sing “La-la-la, I can't hear you."
While the latter may kick the can down the road for a little bit (and no shame in can-kicking, we’ve all done it), it robs you the opportunity of what you get when you let yourself see what you see, and know what you know.
When we let ourselves see what’s really happening, we can then feel whatever that brings up and release it (in that order, no cutting in line). And then, we can really feel into the full, expansive self that I was talking about and start living from that place.
We can enjoy our lives. We can plan next steps for what feels good. We can take a nap on a hammock that our husband installed on our porch. (Just me? No, not even me actually, because I just put that request in—but I’m looking forward to it.)
This week the challenge may look like a friend leaving you out of a group chat again, a boss who drops 10 files on your desk after you told her you couldn’t take on more work, or a parent who still treats you like you’re in middle school. It also can look like realizing how much you’re worth in friendship and asking a new friend at work to hang out, making every night “self-care” night and buying new bubble bath to solidify it, or making plans to go away for the weekend instead of heading out to another difficult family night.
This week offers you the chance to remember (maybe again) what lights you up, what it feels like when you really care for yourself, and moments of marveling in what it feels like to be the unique soul that you came here to experience.
Tools to try:
If you’re feeling challenged or triggered this week, remember to come back to your body. Try taking off your shoes and mindfully walk slowly either outside or in your house. Go as slow as you can, the heel, the middle, the ball of your foot, and then your toes, feeling each transition as much as you can. Breathe deeply as you do it.
Alternatively (or as well), you can close your eyes and call your energy back to you. Then, put your hand on your heart, directly on your body. Take a breath and say hello to each body part from your head to your feet. This is a very grounding practice that helps you come back to the present moment.
Questions to ask yourself:
- What serves me most in this moment?
- How can I feel more present right now?
- What would it take for me to easily set this boundary?
- What would it take for me to allow myself to rest, easily and effortlessly?
The takeaway:
This week we have the opportunity to let go of relationship dynamics that aren’t working, either with acceptance or resistance. When we do it with acceptance, we get the gift of feeling how magical and dynamic we truly are.
