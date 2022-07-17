There’s much you can do on your own to promote skin longevity, including but not limited to: a diligent skin care routine, lifestyle habits (like regular movement and quality sleep), and even targeted supplements. Still, sometimes it helps to consult the pros. Professional facials are an investment, no doubt, but if there’s a specific aging concern you’d like to address, these services can prove quite helpful.

A ton of spa menus offer some version of an “anti-aging” facial—while there is nothing that can truly halt the aging process (and you shouldn’t want to! Aging is living!), these facials target specific signs of aging so you can secure long-term skin health. What does this facial entail, exactly? So glad you asked—allow us to dive in below.