And if you want a more DIY practice, try oil pulling, or swishing oil around in your mouth for 10 to 15 minutes. While the practice might seem a little "woo-woo" or "out there," it may actually have some legit health benefits. As cosmetic dentist Victoria Veytsman, DDS, told mindbodygreen, "The whole premise behind oil pulling is that the fatty part of the oil attaches to the fatty cell membrane of the bacteria in your mouth, captures it, and then you spit the bacteria out with it."