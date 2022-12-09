New to water flossing? Think of water flossing like the first step in a 10-step skin care routine, only for your dental hygiene rather than your skin health. Water flossing is not a substitute for dental flossing, but rather should come first, before dental flossing and brushing. The best water flossers will blast away the plaque that can lead to inflammation, gum disease, and cavities, so the string floss can get into the nooks and crannies—similar to how double cleansing removes makeup and debris, before applying moisturizer.

To learn more about why dental hygiene is important and how to pick the best water flossers, we consulted two dentists, Dr. Renae Sweeney and Dr. Andrea Sarmento.

But first, a quick distinction on Waterpiks, water flossers, and air flossers. As Sarmento explains, “There is no difference between them. Waterpiks and air flossers are both water flossers.” To this, Sweeney adds, “Waterpik is a brand of water flosser. Air floss is also a water flosser made by the brand Sonicare,” though it’s been discontinued. Call it by any name, dentists recommend water flossers to remove more bacteria-causing plaque than dental floss alone, and we think they deserve a spot in your daily routine.

Keep reading to find our picks for the best water flossers of 2022.