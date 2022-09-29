Failing to have good oral hygiene does more than increase your risk of cavities or halitosis. Did you know that poor oral health also affects your brain, heart, and lung health? Studies show a link between people who suffer from periodontal disease and a higher risk of other health concerns, such as Alzheimer’s, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

Good dental hygiene habits like regular cleanings, flossing, and tongue scraping can help fight off the bad bacteria that causes disease—and it all starts with your brushing habits. For many, the best electric toothbrushes stand out as any easy way to get the most efficient clean, disrupting plaque and leaving a healthier mouth.

Below, we uncover why an electric toothbrush may be your best pick for your oral health, as well as our top picks chosen with input from dentists.