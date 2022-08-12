3 Oral Health Habits To Avoid, From A Dental Hygienist

There's a popular TikTok trend floating around right now that's all about expert knowledge. Essentially, an expert of some sort—think dermatologist or trichologist for beauty-related topics—lists a few things they would never do given the knowledge they have gained in their profession.

We've decided to hop on the trend, too, starting with one area that doesn't receive nearly as much attention in the beauty space: oral care. Here, we asked dental hygienist Rebeca Rosario, director of operations at Wally Health (a New York City–based modern dental studio), for her nonnegotiable no-go's when it comes to oral hygiene. Below, find three things Rosario would never, ever do to her own set of pearly whites: