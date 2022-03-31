“So if you're doing all the work to eat beautiful, healthy foods, and you're using [traditional] mouthwash, you're basically short changing the ability of your food to actually give you all of the benefits that it can,” says Lugavere. In fact, when it comes to metabolic health, research has shown that those who used antiseptic mouthwash twice daily or more had an increased risk of type 2 diabetes by 50 percent. Of course, this study didn’t measure less frequent use, so if you use traditional mouthwash sparingly, you should be fine. “If you're using [antiseptic mouthwash] medically, I wouldn't be concerned, but it's definitely not something that you want to use on a frequent basis,” Lugavere notes.

You also never want to use antiseptic mouthwash right after a workout, he says, for a very similar reason: “Oral bacteria recycle nitric oxide,” he explains. “And nitric oxide is boosted by exercise,” which, again, plays a major role in metabolic health—including regulating blood pressure. So when you sweep away all the oral bacteria post-workout, you aren’t getting as much of a nitric oxide boost. Research has even found that using mouthwash after exercise can blunt the anti-hypertensive benefits.

Of course, you can always opt for a non-antiseptic mouthwash that’s gentle enough for your oral microbiome. (Find our recommendations here.) “There are other mouthwashes on the market that are not antiseptic, and those are fine, but it's the ones that are primarily alcohol that you want to avoid,” says Lugavere. Or, at the very least, don’t gargle them right after you eat your leafy greens or break a sweat.