Recreate your first date.

Take a trip down memory lane and commit to a recreation of the very first time you went out with your boo. Same restaurant or bar, same clothes, same dinner/drinks orders, but this time you get to tell your partner all the things you thought about them on that first date that you maybe were too afraid to say in the moment. Seeing your partner in the same light you saw them in all those years ago can also help you to affirm your desire for them.

Write each other love letters.

You can either write the letters in advance of your anniversary, or you can write them together on the day. After they’re finished, you can go out to dinner and read your letters aloud to each other. Things to include in your love letters could be the things you love most about them, your favorite memories together, the plans you have together for the future, and what you think are the best things you bring out in each other.

Take a dance class together.

Whether you and your boo regularly hit the town to dance, or you’ve never seen them do anything more complicated than a two-step, a dance class for couples can be super romantic. Choose a passionate dance such as the Tango and get steamy together. And next time you’re invited to a wedding (or maybe even at your own!), you’ll have a beautiful routine to bust out on the dance floor, which will make you feel like a great team.

Get out in nature.

There’s nothing more romantic than being in the presence of stunning natural beauty with your beloved. Depending on where you live, you can take a hike in the mountains, go to the beach, urban stargaze on the roof, go to the botanical gardens, or go boating on a lake. Bring a picnic and a blanket, and you’re all set for maximum romance.

Go to the planetarium.

Nothing says “I love you” like gazing at the whole known universe. Think: Ross and Rachel’s first date. At the planetarium you can sit back in the dark and wonder at the beauty of the night sky, without actually having to camp out in the cold. Win win. You can ponder on how amazing it is that of all the people on the planet you managed to find each other.