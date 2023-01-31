Research indicates that Americans are failing to meet the daily requirements for a number of nutrients (especially vitamins A, C, D, and E and minerals calcium and magnesium) from food alone. For example: A whopping 60% and 70% of Americans1 are missing the mark on their daily vitamin E and D intakes, respectively.

Failing to get sufficient amounts of essential nutrients can result in whole-body repercussions and health concerns impacting everything from brain and heart function to detoxification and longevity. Thankfully, according to a 2017 Nutrients review, consistent multivitamin use can effectively reduce these nutritional inadequacies2 .*