Why You Should Be Critical Of Your Multivitamin, From An Integrative MD
Research indicates that Americans are failing to meet the daily requirements for a number of nutrients (especially vitamins A, C, D, and E and minerals calcium and magnesium) from food alone. For example: A whopping 60% and 70% of Americans1 are missing the mark on their daily vitamin E and D intakes, respectively.
Failing to get sufficient amounts of essential nutrients can result in whole-body repercussions and health concerns impacting everything from brain and heart function to detoxification and longevity. Thankfully, according to a 2017 Nutrients review, consistent multivitamin use can effectively reduce these nutritional inadequacies2.*
The problem? It can be extremely challenging to sort through the supplement aisle for the perfect multivitamin for your daily whole-body health needs. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of incomplete and inadequate multis on the market that don’t quite fit the bill.
What to look for in a quality multivitamin.
With so many supplements available, even health professionals struggle to find a clean, effective multi they can trust. Double-board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D. knows firsthand how important it is to be selective and intentional about supplementation.
Here’s what she recommends prioritizing when looking for a quality multivitamin:
- Premium ingredients (from plant-based sources, when possible)
- A complete array of essential vitamins and minerals
- Efficacious doses—i.e., 100% of the daily value (DV) or more
- A built-in B complex (i.e., all eight essential B vitamins)
- Lesser-known bioactives to help you thrive on a daily basis (e.g., longevity botanicals)*
- A clean label without additional “crap” (fillers, additives, etc.)
Why Amy Shah trusts ultimate multivitamin+.
For all these reasons and more, Shah recommends mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.* “I’m really critical when it comes to multivitamins, so I really scrutinized this label before recommending it to my clients,” she says.
“This is an actually great multivitamin with a built-in B complex. It supports your immune system, brain, and heart health,”* Shah explains. And, “it doesn’t have any of the extra stuff, which is what I always get concerned about with multivitamins on the market.”
The takeaway.
If you’re interested in a premium, high-potency multivitamin that helps you meet your daily nutritional health needs and promotes whole-body health and longevity, Shah encourages you to check out mindbodygreen’s ultimate multivitamin+.* “It’s definitely going to be a part of your routine!”
