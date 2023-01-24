The Metabolism Supplement Amy Shah Trusts For Comprehensive Support
While all supplements are required to adhere to safety standards and regulations set by the FDA, brands can make their own decisions on what dose, form, and quality of ingredients to include in their products.
With so many products in the market, even health professionals like double-board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D. sometimes struggle to cut through the noise when looking for an efficacious supplement. “I don’t take a lot of supplements myself,” she explains. “I really think the industry is fraught with additives and fillers.”
Advertisement
As a consumer, the level of research required to find an effective supplement with clean ingredients from a trustworthy brand can feel…well, overwhelming at times. This is especially true if you’re seeking a supplement targeting something as complex and nuanced as metabolism. That said, Shah believes that the right supplement can be a wonderful addition to your metabolic well-being routine.
How supplementation can support your metabolic well-being.
“When you’re doing everything right [to support your metabolic health] already (e.g., you’ve changed your diet, you’re syncing better with circadian rhythms, you are exercising…), you may want something like green tea or certain plant botanicals that can support you in your metabolism journey,” Shah explains.
When evaluating which metabolism-boosting supplement is right for you, it’s important to look at each ingredient and the science behind its benefits.
Why Amy Shah trusts metabolism+.
“I was very critical when looking at [metabolism+],” Shah says. “I wanted to make sure this was a very clean and effective supplement. And that’s why I think this is a really great addition.”
mindbodygreen’s comprehensive and holistic formula features five science-backed botanical extracts: capsaicin from cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and caffeine and EGCG from green tea. Together, these plant-powered ingredients promote healthy weight and body composition, support energy expenditure, increase thermogenic fat burn, and enhance overall cardiometabolic health.*
“I love that it’s not full of additives and fillers and ingredients that don’t need to be there,” Shah says. “And I like that it has ingredients that you could actually find in a beautiful botanical store, but just put into one.”
Advertisement
The takeaway.
Quality, effectiveness, purity—mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ delivers everything metabolic health and longevity experts want in a premium supplement. If you’re looking to take your metabolic wellness to the next level, consider this targeted, plant-powered formula to promote an active, healthy metabolism.*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.