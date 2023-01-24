While all supplements are required to adhere to safety standards and regulations set by the FDA, brands can make their own decisions on what dose, form, and quality of ingredients to include in their products.

With so many products in the market, even health professionals like double-board-certified integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D. sometimes struggle to cut through the noise when looking for an efficacious supplement. “I don’t take a lot of supplements myself,” she explains. “I really think the industry is fraught with additives and fillers.”