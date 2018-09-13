This Crazy Breakfast Trick Might Be Alicia Silverstone's Secret To Eternal Youth

She credits greens, in particular, as the secret to her glowing skin. "Greens, such as kale, bok choy, collards, watercress, and seaweed (which is not technically a green, but it's so important for the skin) are packed with a host of great things like vitamin B9, vitamin K, folate, calcium, and iron," she says. She also recommends filling up on whole grains like quinoa and brown rice, adzuki and black beans, tofu, and tempeh.

The other secret? Silverstone often reaches for savory, out-of-the-box breakfast foods. One day, she might fill up on an immune-boosting miso soup, while on another day you might find her eating steamed or blanched greens with ume vinaigrette. By thinking beyond traditional breakfast staples, she's able to pack in those greens from the first meal of the day, upping the overall quantity consumed as the day progresses. Many people find that starting the day on a savory note helps them resist sugar for the rest of the day. "When we eat sweet things (in the form of sugar), we activate areas of our brain which responds by putting out dopamine, the pleasure hormone. This circuit overrides our normal hunger hormones in our gut, which usually tell us when we have had enough food," says Lisa Hayim, a registered dietitian who doesn't work with Silverstone. "When the pleasure circuit is ignited, it remembers, and we are likely to want to achieve that 'good feeling' again." By having a savory, greens-filled breakfast, you avoid tripping that circuitry and starting the vicious cycle for the day.

For lunch and dinner, Silverstone often makes salads, often sourcing the ingredients straight from her own garden. Other options include bok choy drizzled in ume vinaigrette, adzuki beans with kabocha squash, and/or some kind of seasonal veggie soup. "I'm basically always aiming for greens, veggies, beans, and grains," she says.