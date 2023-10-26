Something about coffee in the afternoon always seems to make me more drowsy than before.

And I'm not quite sure why that is, but I have a couple of hypotheses. One is that I tend to have coffee on an empty stomach in the morning. Why? Well, that's my general preference, and it's also just 8 ounces, so it's a pretty limited amount of caffeine. I also think I'm a pretty slow caffeine metabolizer and tend to not experience any jolt or jitteriness after consuming it. So having caffeine on an empty stomach gives it a more potent stimulating effect, which gives me the alertness and clarity I need to start my day right.

If I have coffee later in the day, I likely have at least two good meals in me by then, and caffeine's excitatory effects may be blunted.

Caffeine also works by blocking a sleepiness-promoting molecule called adenosine. The amount of adenosine in the brain builds up the longer you've been awake. So a slow and less potent response to caffeine means that I'm still feeling the effects of adenosine.

Secondly, I associate coffee with a quiet and calming morning routine. Guzzling down a cup in front of a computer to wake me up is in direct contradiction with how I've consumed the beverage for the last decade. I think (at least part) of my groggy response to afternoon coffee is my perception.