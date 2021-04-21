mindbodygreen

News
New Dementia Research Suggests You Might Want To Aim For Over 6 Hours Of Sleep

New Dementia Research Suggests You Might Want To Aim For Over 6 Hours Of Sleep

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
How sleep is essential to preserving old memories and making new ones

Image by fizkes / iStock

April 21, 2021 — 0:04 AM

It's no secret that sleep is essential for a number of our body's functions—from cellular repair to muscle growth, and of course, brain health. And one study published in the journal Nature Communications just put forward some new evidence on the link between sleep duration and dementia risk in middle-aged adults. Here's what it found.

Studying the connection between dementia and sleep:

This research analyzed existing data from a long-term study on nearly 8,000 British people since 1985, conducted by University College London. As part of the research project, participants reported how long they slept multiple times over 25 years. Some of them also wore sleep tracking devices to make sure they were giving accurate numbers on their sleep duration.

A team of researchers then looked for any correlation between poor sleep and a greater risk for dementia down the line.

Researchers have long suspected that there is a link between sleep and dementia risk, but they've been unsure where that link begins. That is, we don't know if a lack of sleep can predispose people to dementia, or if dementia throws off people's sleep.

The important thing about this study is that it started following the sleep patterns of people who were in their 50s, presumably before dementia had set in.

Advertisement

What they found:

Sure enough, a correlation was found—through the study authors are careful to note their research still can't prove a direct cause-and-effect relationship between sleep and dementia.

That said, within the group of almost 8,000 participants, researchers found that middle-aged adults who consistently clocked low sleep durations were 30% more likely to develop dementia—regardless of sociodemographic, behavioral, cardiometabolic, and mental health factors. 

The study authors considered seven hours to be a normal sleep duration, compared to six hours or less, which was considered short.

The takeaway:

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)

While the jury is still out on whether this connection is a direct cause-and-effect, it's certainly a good reason to consider getting at least seven hours of sleep night, particularly if you're in your 50s or 60s, and/or have a history of dementia in your family.

The study authors note that more research is needed to better understand the relationship between sleep and dementia risk, but given how important sleep is for so many different bodily functions, there's really no reason not to aim for a full night of quality sleep, every night.

Advertisement
Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, as well as a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego,...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

These 5 People Were Very Skeptical About Probiotics, Until Trying This Product

Kristine Thomason
These 5 People Were Very Skeptical About Probiotics, Until Trying This Product
Integrative Health

All About Aphantasia: The Mysterious Inability To Visualize Things In Your Mind

Sarah Regan
All About Aphantasia: The Mysterious Inability To Visualize Things In Your Mind
Recipes

The Unlikely Ingredient That'll Sneak Protein Into Your Avocado Toast

Eliza Sullivan
The Unlikely Ingredient That'll Sneak Protein Into Your Avocado Toast
Beauty

Rough, Dry Feet? How To Safely Remove Calluses At Home In 6 Simple Steps

Jamie Schneider
Rough, Dry Feet? How To Safely Remove Calluses At Home In 6 Simple Steps
Personal Growth

Working Remote A Year Later: 4 Ways To Stay Connected, Productive & Joyful

Tia Graham
Working Remote A Year Later: 4 Ways To Stay Connected, Productive & Joyful
Spirituality

How To Stop Stress Dreams For Good, According To Dream Readers

Sarah Regan
How To Stop Stress Dreams For Good, According To Dream Readers
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy

Abby Moore
A Cardiologist Calls This One Popular Food Surprisingly Heart-Healthy
Sex

This Is One Of The Most Common Excuses For Skipping Out On Sex

Wendy Troxel, Ph.D.
This Is One Of The Most Common Excuses For Skipping Out On Sex
Functional Food

When You Give Kid A Cookie: Why Nutritionists Say Sweets Aren't So Bad

Alexandra Caspero M.A., RDN & Whitney English M.S., RDN
When You Give Kid A Cookie: Why Nutritionists Say Sweets Aren't So Bad
Recipes

Celebrate National Cold Brew Day & Whip Up The Perfect Batch At Home

Abby Moore
Celebrate National Cold Brew Day & Whip Up The Perfect Batch At Home
Personal Growth

I Was Diagnosed With A Rare Form Of Cancer — Here's What I Learned

Jessica de la Morena
I Was Diagnosed With A Rare Form Of Cancer — Here's What I Learned
Spirituality

The Spiritual Meaning Of Shapes: A Glimpse Into Sacred Geometry + How To Use It

Sarah Regan
The Spiritual Meaning Of Shapes: A Glimpse Into Sacred Geometry + How To Use It
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/adults-sleeping-under-6-hours-night-have-greater-dementia-risk

Your article and new folder have been saved!