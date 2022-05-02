Mercury Retrograde Nears: Here's How To Navigate Its Tricky "Shadow Period"

Last week, I did an intuitive reading for a client whose brother had passed away the year before. I love communicating with people who have passed because most of the time they have a much wider perspective than those of us still in our human bodies.

When the ego isn’t at play anymore, it is much harder to take things personally and much easier to feel how so many of our problems come from the limited stories we believe about ourselves. Stories like, “I’m not enough because no one appreciated me in middle school,” or “I can’t achieve my dreams because I’m not talented” dissipate when we can feel how limitless we actually are.

In this case, my client's departed brother was telling her how much he appreciated the work she was doing to clear ancestral patterns that had affected their family, because he was learning from it. She was surprised that her work could help him because she thought that once you die you just know everything. He showed me an image of the entire galaxy and said, “No one can ever possibly know everything. The Universe is limitless. There’s always going to be more to learn.”

I bring this up because this week, as we enter the shadow phase of Mercury retrograde, things may feel a little murky. This is a time to double-check all the assumptions you're holding onto. The answer to “Am I hearing what I think I’m hearing?” may very well be no in the week ahead, so try to take a deep breath and get clarity before moving forward. Take on a bird's eye view and feel how much easier it becomes to detach from misunderstandings or confusion.