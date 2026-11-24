A 113K-Person Study Found Heart Risk Differences 30 Years Before An Event
In your 20s or 30s, heart disease probably isn't high on your list of concerns. Unless a checkup turns up something unusual, it's easy to assume your heart is doing just fine.
But new research1 suggests cardiovascular health can start following different paths decades before a heart attack or stroke. Researchers tracked more than 113,000 people over several decades to understand how early those differences emerge.
About the study
Researchers combined data from four long-running studies involving 113,612 adults with no previous history of heart attack or stroke. The group included 59,328 women (52.2%) and 54,284 men (47.8%), making for a fairly even split.
Participants were followed for up to 34 years, between 1985 and 2019, contributing more than 316,000 health assessments. Researchers tracked blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, kidney function, and several blood markers associated with inflammation and heart health.
Heart health differences appeared up to 30 years early
Over a median follow-up of nearly 19 years, 13.5% of women and 16.4% of men experienced a heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular death.
Looking back at their health records, researchers found differences between those who experienced an event and those who didn't, sometimes as early as 30 years beforehand. For example, women who eventually experienced a cardiovascular event already had slightly higher blood pressure 30 years earlier.
Their average reading was 121 mmHg, compared with 117 mmHg in women who didn't go on to have an event. By the time of the event, that difference had grown to seven points. Men showed a similar pattern.
The groups also differed in other ways. Those who eventually experienced an event were more likely to have diabetes or smoke, and tended to have lower HDL ("good") cholesterol, less physical activity, and poorer kidney function. Three blood markers also showed early differences:
- Cardiac troponin: This protein is released into the blood when heart muscle cells are damaged. Higher levels can be a sign that the heart has experienced some injury, even before someone notices symptoms. Differences between groups appeared up to 30 years before an event.
- C-reactive protein (CRP): This protein rises when there's inflammation somewhere in the body. Since ongoing inflammation can play a role in cardiovascular disease, researchers track it as one clue to overall heart health. Differences appeared 30 years ahead in women and 20 years ahead in men.
- NT-proBNP: When the heart has to work harder than usual, it releases signals that can be measured in the blood. NT-proBNP is one of them, and higher levels can indicate that the heart is under strain. Differences emerged about 10 years before an event in both sexes.
Why your heart health in your 30s matters
Heart disease doesn't suddenly become relevant when you reach your 50s. Blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar reflect what's happening in your body over time, and even modest differences can add up when they persist for decades.
Importantly, these findings don't mean a slightly higher blood pressure reading guarantees future heart disease.
The researchers identified patterns across groups, not a way to predict an individual's future. Still, they make a good case for checking in on your cardiovascular health before something feels wrong.
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How to give your heart a head start
You don't need to wait for a concerning lab result to start supporting your heart health. A few everyday habits can help:
- Know your numbers: Ask your health care provider about checking your blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar. Baseline readings make it easier to track changes over time.
- Move regularly: Walking, cycling, swimming, and other activities you enjoy support cardiovascular health. Consistency matters more than a perfect exercise routine.
- Build heart-supportive meals: Include vegetables, fruit, whole grains, beans, nuts, and healthy fats to support healthy cholesterol and blood sugar.
- Fill nutritional gaps: A well-rounded diet is the foundation, but a quality multivitamin can help provide nutrients you may not consistently get from food. Choose supplements that complement your routine and discuss your needs with your health care provider.
- Don't overlook the basics: Avoid smoking, prioritize sleep, and keep up with routine health appointments.
The takeaway
Your heart health has a much longer timeline than you might think.
Differences in blood pressure, cholesterol, and other health markers can show up decades before a cardiovascular event. Getting familiar with your numbers now gives you more time to support your heart for the long run.