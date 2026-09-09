This Habit Was Linked To 69% Lower Odds Of Uncontrolled Blood Pressure
If you take blood pressure medication, you may know the routine well: take the pill, check your numbers, move on with your day.
But sometimes those numbers can stay stubbornly high even when you're taking your treatment consistently. That can be frustrating, especially when you're already doing what your doctor asked.
New research adds another piece to the picture.
In a recent study of 612 adults1 being treated for hypertension, researchers looked at whether physical activity was related to how well their blood pressure was controlled. The answer points to a familiar habit that may have more influence than you might think.
About the study
Researchers recruited 612 adults with treated hypertension from a primary healthcare center in Morocco. Participants were an average of 58.5 years old, and 57% were women.
The team used a questionnaire to estimate how much physical activity participants typically got, then placed them into low, moderate, or high activity groups.
They also measured their blood pressure to see whether it was under control.
The researchers took several other factors into account, including age, smoking, salt intake, diabetes, cholesterol, waist size, medication adherence, and the type of blood pressure treatment participants were using.
This helped them see whether activity was still associated with blood pressure control after accounting for some of the other things that can affect it.
More movement was linked to better numbers
About two-thirds of the participants (66%) had uncontrolled blood pressure despite taking medication.
But the odds were lower among people who were more active. Compared with the low-activity group, people with moderate activity had 51% lower odds of uncontrolled blood pressure.
Those in the high-activity group had 69% lower odds.
The study also found higher odds of uncontrolled blood pressure among people over 60, current smokers, people with a higher waist-to-height ratio, those with higher salt intake, and people who had both diabetes and high cholesterol.
One important caveat is that this was an observational study.
It can show that activity and better blood pressure control were connected, but it can't prove that moving more directly caused the improvement.
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Why activity may help
Blood pressure isn't controlled by one system or one habit. Your heart, blood vessels, diet, body composition, irregular sleep, stress, and medications can all play a role.
Regular physical activity supports cardiovascular health and can help your heart and blood vessels work more efficiently.
That's one reason movement is already part of standard lifestyle advice for lowering blood pressure naturally.
What's interesting here is that the association showed up even after the researchers accounted for medication adherence and other health factors. So being on treatment doesn't necessarily make movement irrelevant.
How to work more movement into your day
You don't need a complicated workout plan to start getting more active. Think about where movement can naturally fit into the day you already have.
- Walk when you can: A brisk walk, whether it's part of your commute, lunch break, or evening routine, can count toward your activity.
- Choose activities you actually enjoy: Cycling, swimming, fitness classes, dancing, or a faster-paced walk can all get your heart working harder and build cardio fitness.
- Build up gradually: If you're currently doing very little activity, increasing your movement over time may be more realistic than trying to change everything at once. Lower-intensity options like practicing qigong can be a place to start.
- Keep your medication in the mix: Don't stop or change blood pressure medication because of this research. If your numbers remain high, talk with your healthcare provider about your treatment and activity levels.
The takeaway
For people taking blood pressure medication, regular physical activity may be another useful lever for keeping numbers under control.
In this study, moderate and high activity were associated with 51% and 69% lower odds of uncontrolled blood pressure, respectively. Keep your prescribed treatment in place and consider movement part of the bigger picture.