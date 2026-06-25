What You Drink As A Kid Could Shape Your Blood Pressure Decades Later, New Study Finds
A new study following nearly 26,000 participants from childhood into adulthood found that regularly drinking sugar-sweetened beverages was linked to a significantly higher risk of developing high blood pressure decades later. Fruit juice showed a similar pattern at high intake levels.
Whole fruit, however, told a different story, and the reason why may change how families think about what fills the glass at breakfast.
These early habits matter more than most people realize, given what we know about blood pressure in early adulthood and its long-term consequences.
About the study
Sugar-sweetened beverages, fruit juice, and whole fruit all contain fructose, but they have very different nutritional profiles and physical structures. Whether those differences translate to different effects on blood pressure over time is what this research set out to examine.
The study drew on data from the Growing Up Today Study (GUTS), a longitudinal cohort of 25,749 individuals (55% female) enrolled across two waves.
Participants were followed through 2021, with a mean enrollment age of 12 years and a mean age at end of follow-up of 36 years. Throughout the study, participants provided updated information on their lifestyle, health status, and habitual diet through validated food frequency questionnaires administered every one to four years.
Researchers tracked cumulative average intakes of sugar-sweetened beverages, fruit juice, and whole fruit, then modeled associations with incident hypertension, accounting for overall diet quality, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors.
SSBs and juice raised hypertension risk — whole fruit did not
Over up to 25 years of follow-up, 6.3% of participants reported a hypertension diagnosis.
Participants with the highest sugar-sweetened beverage intake had a 52% higher risk of developing hypertension compared to those with the lowest intake. Those with the highest fruit juice intake had a 35% higher risk. Whole fruit, by contrast, was not associated with hypertension risk.
Notably, total fructose intake on its own was not associated with hypertension risk. It's not just the sugar itself, it's the form it comes in.
Why the food matrix changes everything
Fructose is fructose, chemically speaking. So why would a glass of OJ behave differently from an orange? The answer lies in what scientists call the food matrix: the physical structure and nutritional packaging that surrounds nutrients in whole foods.
When you eat a whole orange, the fructose is embedded within fiber, water, and a complex web of micronutrients.
That structure slows digestion, moderates the rate at which fructose enters the bloodstream, and blunts the metabolic response. Strip away that matrix (as juicing does) and fructose absorption becomes faster and more concentrated.
In sugar-sweetened beverages, there's no matrix at all; just rapidly absorbed sugar in liquid form, and the downstream effects on the body reflect that difference.
Researchers have proposed several mechanisms by which rapid fructose absorption may affect blood pressure over time, including effects on uric acid production, insulin resistance, and vascular function.
The pattern is consistent: the source of fructose appears to matter as much as the amount.
Simple drink swaps with meaningful results
The study also modeled the benefit of making substitutions. Replacing one daily serving of a sugar-sweetened beverage with whole fruit was associated with a 22% lower risk of hypertension.
Swapping it for milk was linked to a 13% lower risk, and replacing it with water was associated with a 9% lower risk.
For those who rely on fruit juice as a daily "healthy" option, replacing it with whole fruit was associated with a 19% lower risk.
A few practical takeaways:
- Water and milk over soda and sports drinks: Both showed meaningful risk reductions as substitutes for sugar-sweetened beverages, and water requires no label-reading.
- Whole fruit over juice for everyday intake: The fiber and food matrix of whole fruit appear to be protective in ways that juice cannot replicate.
- Read labels on flavored beverages: Sports drinks, flavored waters, and "fruit-flavored" drinks often contain added sugars that qualify them as sugar-sweetened beverages.
The takeaway
Sugar-sweetened beverages and high fruit juice intake were each linked to meaningfully higher hypertension risk over a follow-up period spanning more than two decades, while whole fruit was not.
The source of fructose, not just the amount, appears to be what matters. Beverage habits formed in childhood may secretly shape cardiovascular health well into adulthood.