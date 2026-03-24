Your Beverage Of Choice Could Be Affecting Your Risk Of Dementia

Among people with dyslipidemia, artificially sweetened beverages also came with a significantly increased risk for dementia—50% from one drink per day, and 80% for more than one drink per day. These types of drinks include Diet Coke, Coke Zero, and Diet Pepsi, sugar-free energy drinks, and beverages sweetened with aspartame, sucralose, or stevia, however, the researchers note that lumping all of these different types of sweeteners together is a limitation that "may have obscured potential differences in health effects."