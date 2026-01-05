Morning vs. Afternoon Coffee: Study Shows Which Is Better For Your Heart & Longevity
Coffee is a beloved ritual for millions (likely billions) of folks across the globe. And the sequence of this ritual may not vary much day over day. Meaning: Those who drink coffee tend to do so at similar times and in similar amounts day over day.
Researchers of a recently published study in the European Heart Journal specifically looked at the timing of coffee intake and mortality (with a lower risk of mortality indicating better health and longevity in this case). And there was a clear winner for what time of day is best for consuming coffee.
Here's what you need to know.
About the study
To look at the link between coffee intake, timing, and all-cause mortality, researchers included 40,725 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey 1999–2018 and data on their dietary intake. They also included 1,463 adults from the Women's and Men's Lifestyle Validation Study, who all had a complete seven-day dietary record.
Preliminary analysis showed that coffee drinkers fell into one of two distinct patterns:
- Morning coffee drinkers (coffee intake between 4 a.m. and 11:59 a.m.)
- All-day coffee drinkers
Drinking coffee in the morning was linked to more health perks
Analysis revealed that morning-only coffee drinkers had:
- A 16% lower risk of dying from any cause compared to non-coffee-drinkers
- A 31% lower risk of a heart-disease-related death compared to non-coffee-drinkers
These benefits were seen in all morning coffee drinkers whether they had two, three, or even five cups of (regular or decaf) joe a day. However, only a small benefit was seen for those who drank 1 cup or less in the morning. And there was no risk reduction for all-day coffee drinkers.
"This study doesn't tell us why drinking coffee in the morning reduces the risk of death from cardiovascular disease. A possible explanation is that consuming coffee in the afternoon or evening may disrupt circadian rhythms and levels of hormones such as melatonin. This, in turn, leads to changes in cardiovascular risk factors such as inflammation and blood pressure.
"It's not just whether you drink coffee or how much you drink but the time of day when you drink coffee that's important," lead study author Lu Qi, M.D, Ph.D., said in a news release.
How to drink coffee for optimal health
Coffee is one of the most researched foods and beverages. And here's how to consume it in a way that supports your health and longevity:
Drink around 3 cups daily
Large-scale studies continually show that drinking around three cups of coffee a day (about 24 ounces) is the sweet spot for health. One study showed that those drinking three cups daily had a 48% lower risk of developing a cardiometabolic disease than those who didn't drink coffee.
And a 2019 study found that drinking three cups a day reduces the likelihood of all-cause mortality by 13%1. Of course, everyone handles caffeine differently, so less may sit best with you.
Finish your last cup before noon
This is one of the first studies to show health differences in the timing of coffee intake. The main takeaway? Earlier is best. If you are someone who can handle caffeine later in the day, consider switching over to tea after lunch.
Prioritize an antioxidant-rich blend
Coffee is actually one of the largest dietary sources2 of antioxidants for people across the globe and is bursting with beneficial bioactives, including cholinergic acids3, ferulic acids, theobromine4, and lignans5. But not all coffee you buy retains all the antioxidants it can.
The takeaway
This study offers more good news for coffee drinkers—especially those who start the day with a cup. And don't be afraid to pour yourself three (even more) cups a day for even more antioxidants and longevity-promoting benefits.