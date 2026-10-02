All participants who kept up their wall-squat holds, even just once a week, held onto reductions in systolic blood pressure and mean arterial pressure (a measure of the average pressure in your arteries over a full heartbeat cycle). As you may expect, people who continued training three times a week preserved the most benefit. The one and two session-per-week groups didn't differ much from each other, though researchers did note early signs of blood pressure creeping back up in both of those groups over the four-week maintenance period.