This Squat Tweak May Take Pressure Off Your Lower Back
If squatting has ever left your lower back feeling worse than when you started, your ankles might have something to do with it.
When ankle mobility is limited, the body compensates by leaning the torso forward during a squat, and that forward lean puts extra stress on the lower back.
It's a pattern that shows up constantly in the gym, and it's one reason so many people feel like squats just don't agree with them.
New research suggests a small adjustment, elevating your heels, may help shift that load.
What the study looked at
Researchers had 30 men with restricted ankle mobility perform loaded squats at six different heel heights: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5 centimeters.
To track how each increment of lift changed movement and spinal stress, they used motion capture (a system of sensors and cameras that records how the body moves in 3D), force plates (pressure-sensitive platforms that measure how force travels through the feet and into the ground), and muscle activity sensors placed on the skin.
Together, these tools gave the researchers a detailed picture of how posture, joint load, and muscle engagement shifted with each centimeter of heel elevation.
A more upright squat, less stress on the spine
As heel height went up, participants leaned forward less and squatted deeper. That shift in posture meant less stress on the lower back, specifically across the L3 through L5 vertebrae, with the biggest reduction at L4.
At the same time, the muscles responsible for straightening the knee had to work harder with each centimeter of lift.
The key finding: heel elevation doesn't just help you squat more upright. It actively redistributes load across your lower body and spine in a measurable, incremental way.
As the heel gets higher, more demand shifts to the knees, which is why the researchers note that going too high isn't the right move for everyone.
Keep in mind, this study looked specifically at men with restricted ankle mobility. If your ankle mobility is already good, raising your heels probably won't change much about how you squat and could shift unnecessary load to your knees.
How to try it
If you suspect limited ankle mobility is affecting your squat form, a small heel lift is worth experimenting with. A few practical options:
- A weight plate: slide a 5-pound plate under each heel before you squat.
- A heel wedge: purpose-built wedges are inexpensive and easy to pack in a gym bag.
- Lifting shoes: many have a built-in raised heel (typically around 0.75 inches, or roughly 2 cm).
Start with the smallest elevation that helps you feel more upright and comfortable. If you notice your knees tracking uncomfortably far forward or feel increased strain around the knee joint, dial it back.
And if lower back discomfort during squats is a recurring issue, it's important to address the root cause too. Working on ankle and hip mobility through calf stretches, ankle circles, and banded ankle mobilizations can make a real difference over time.
The takeaway
For people with limited ankle mobility, a small heel lift can meaningfully change how a squat feels and functions.
The research is clear that this isn't a more-is-better situation. Knee demand rises with each centimeter of elevation, so modest is the operative word. Think of it as a tool to help you move better, not a permanent workaround.