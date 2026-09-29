Nearly 6 In 10 People With High Blood Pressure Don't Know They Have It

The lack of symptoms is part of why routine checkups with blood pressure screenings matter so much. A related study2 of more than 24,000 primary care patients found that people in the 18-to-44 age range had more than twice the odds of having undiagnosed hypertension compared with older adults. This lines up with the idea that younger, seemingly healthy adults are the ones most likely to fall through the gaps when it comes to preventative healthcare, in part because they're the least likely to be getting regular checks in the first place.