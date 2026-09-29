Nearly 6 In 10 People With High Blood Pressure Don't Know They Have It
You probably think of blood pressure as something most people have under control—it's often tested at your yearly check-up, and medication can help it improve. But a massive new analysis of 1.4 million adults in England suggests otherwise, and the numbers are hard to ignore.
The scope of the problem
Researchers behind the Our Future Health study found that 37.2% of adults had hypertension, or high blood pressure, which amounts to more than one in three people. The more shocking finding is that 58.8% of those cases were completely undetected—nearly 60% of people with high blood pressure had no idea their blood pressure was elevated at all.
Even among those already being treated for high blood pressure, 50.2% still had readings that weren't under control, which is a good reminder that having a prescription doesn't automatically mean the problem is solved. Researchers describe this as a "rule of halves," where roughly half of all cases go undiagnosed, and about half of the people receiving treatment still don't have it managed.
Why so many cases slip through the cracks
High blood pressure earns its reputation as a silent condition because it typically doesn't come with obvious symptoms. According to the World Health Organization1, most people with hypertension feel no symptoms at all, while the rise in blood pressure stealthily strains the heart, blood vessels, and other organs
The lack of symptoms is part of why routine checkups with blood pressure screenings matter so much. A related study2 of more than 24,000 primary care patients found that people in the 18-to-44 age range had more than twice the odds of having undiagnosed hypertension compared with older adults. This lines up with the idea that younger, seemingly healthy adults are the ones most likely to fall through the gaps when it comes to preventative healthcare, in part because they're the least likely to be getting regular checks in the first place.
The age factor cuts both ways
The Our Future Health data also showed that hypertension increased dramatically with age. Among men, prevalence climbed from about 23% in the 18-to-39 age group to 73% in those 80 and older. But the detection gap isn't just an older-adult problem. Research on primary care patients3 found that adults at the lowest overall risk, which often includes younger people, were the ones most likely to have hypertension that nobody had caught.
That is the paradox at the center of this study; the people who feel the least likely to have high blood pressure, because they're younger or don't fit the stereotype, are the people least likely to have been checked recently enough to find out.
Beyond the diagnosis
The fact that half of treated patients still had uncontrolled blood pressure in this study points to gaps throughout the care pathway, not just the initial screening. That gap could come from infrequent follow-up appointments, medication that needs adjusting, or barriers to taking medication consistently. Whatever the cause, managing blood pressure is an ongoing process, not a one-time fix.
What this means for you
Ultimately, this study shows us that "feeling fine" simply isn't a reliable signal when it comes to blood pressure. The only way to know your numbers is to actually check them.
Luckily, checking your blood pressure is quick, painless, and increasingly accessible even outside a doctor's office. Here's how to move forward from here:
- Get a baseline if you don't have one: If you're between 18 and 39 and don't have other risk factors, checking your blood pressure every three to five years is a reasonable starting point, according to federal health guidance. Ask your doctor whether your personal risk factors warrant more frequent checks.
- Ask about your numbers at every visit: Even if a checkup isn't specifically about your heart health, it only takes a minute to ask for a blood pressure reading.
- Consider a home monitor:Taking your blood pressure at the same time each day4, with at least two readings a minute or two apart, can help you and your doctor spot patterns that a single in-office reading might miss.
- Don't assume treatment means resolution: If you're already on medication, keep tracking your numbers rather than assuming the prescription is doing all the work on its own.
The takeaway
Closing your own detection gap starts with one simple habit: getting your numbers checked regularly, even when you feel completely fine. It's a small step that could catch a silent problem before it becomes a much bigger one.