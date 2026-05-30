Could Peppermint Help Blood Pressure? Research Suggests It Might
Blood pressure is one of the strongest predictors we have for long-term heart, kidney, and brain health. Elevated readings increase strain on the arteries, raise stroke risk, and gradually make the cardiovascular system less resilient over time. It’s also one of the few major risk factors that people can meaningfully improve through daily habits long before medication becomes necessary.
Which is why a new clinical trial1 on peppermint oil caught our attention. The findings suggest one small, inexpensive daily habit may have a measurable effect on blood pressure in adults already trending toward hypertension.
Blood pressure & peppermint oil
The study, published in the journal Nutrition and Health, followed 40 adults with pre-hypertension or stage 1 hypertension over 20 days. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either peppermint oil or a peppermint-flavored placebo twice daily.
Researchers focused primarily on systolic blood pressure, the top number on a blood pressure reading that reflects pressure inside the arteries during heart contraction. Higher systolic readings are strongly associated with cardiovascular disease risk as people age.
By the end of the study, the peppermint oil group saw an average systolic blood pressure drop of about 8.5 points, while the placebo group showed essentially no change. Diastolic blood pressure and resting heart rate also improved in the peppermint group.
For perspective, an 8-point drop in blood pressure is pretty meaningful. Even relatively small reductions can noticeably lower long-term heart disease and stroke risk.
Researchers believe peppermint’s menthol compounds may help relax blood vessels through nitric oxide signaling and vascular smooth muscle relaxation. Peppermint also contains flavonoids and antioxidant compounds that may support endothelial function, which refers to how well blood vessels dilate and regulate circulation.
Of course, this doesn’t mean peppermint oil is suddenly a replacement for blood pressure medication or medical care. The study was relatively small, only lasted 20 days, and focused on people with mild elevations in blood pressure, not severe hypertension or complex cardiovascular disease. And concentrated essential oils are not something everyone should casually start taking in large amounts without guidance.
More ways to improve blood pressure daily
Sleep quality affects blood pressure. So does stress. So does potassium intake, movement, insulin sensitivity, alcohol consumption, and how much ultra-processed food someone eats regularly. Blood pressure is not static. It shifts constantly in response to inflammation, nervous system activity, circulation, and vascular flexibility.
And unlike some areas of health, the cardiovascular system often responds relatively fast when those inputs improve.
That doesn’t mean everyone needs to start supplementing peppermint oil. But it does reinforce the value of building a daily routine that consistently lowers vascular strain instead of increasing it.
The strongest evidence-backed habits still matter most, including:
- Walking daily, especially after meals
- Strength training several times per week
- Eating more potassium-rich foods like beans, potatoes, leafy greens, yogurt, and fruit
- Prioritizing sleep consistency
- Managing chronic stress
- Reducing excess sodium from heavily processed foods
- Monitoring blood pressure at home instead of waiting for annual appointments
The takeaway
There’s a tendency to think heart health only changes through extreme interventions: major weight loss, intense fitness plans, prescription medications, and dramatic diet changes. And sometimes those things are necessary. But research like this highlights how responsive the body can be to much smaller inputs.