Can Eating Beans Lower Blood Pressure? What Data From 300K People Shows
Legumes and soy bring a combination of nutrients that work together to support cardiovascular health. They're rich in potassium and magnesium, which both help regulate blood pressure. The fiber content supports healthy cholesterol levels and gut health. Soy also contains plant compounds called isoflavones, which may help improve blood vessel function.
But how much of this food do you actually need to eat to see a difference in your blood pressure? A new meta-analysis published in BMJ Nutrition finally puts a number on it, and the answer may be more achievable than you expect.
Higher intake linked to lower hypertension risk
Researchers analyzed 12 studies involving more than 300,000 participants to examine the relationship between legume and soy intake and hypertension risk. The studies spanned populations across Asia, Europe, and the Americas, with follow-up periods ranging from 4 to 20 years.
The goal of the review was not just to determine whether legumes and soy are protective, but figure out how much you actually need to eat to move the needle on blood pressure.
They found that people with the highest legume intake had a 16% lower risk of developing hypertension compared to those with the lowest intake. For soy specifically, the risk reduction was even greater at 19%.
The analysis revealed a linear relationship for legumes and hypertension risk: the more you eat, the lower your risk, up to about 170 grams per day. For soy, the benefits plateaued around 60 to 80 grams per day, suggesting you don't need to go overboard to see results.
Using the World Cancer Research Fund criteria, the researchers rated the likelihood of a causal relationship as "probable." In nutrition science, this is a pretty strong endorsement.
What that actually looks like on your plate
Intake of about 100 grams of legumes per day was linked to meaningful cardiovascular benefits, which translates to roughly one cup of cooked beans, lentils, or chickpeas.
For soy, the sweet spot is 60 to 80 grams daily. That's about half a cup of tofu, one cup of soy milk, or a handful of edamame.
This might not sound like much, but the gap between what most people eat and what the research suggests is significant. In European populations, average legume intake hovers around just 8 to 15 grams per day, which is a fraction of the 100-plus grams associated with lower hypertension risk.
How to add more legumes to your meals
Getting to one cup of beans a day doesn't require a complete diet overhaul. Here are a few easy ways to build the habit:
- Keep canned beans on hand. This makes it easy to rinse and toss them into salads, grain bowls, or soups for an instant protein and fiber boost.
- Snack on edamame. A cup of shelled edamame gives you about 18 grams of protein and counts toward your soy intake.
- Blend beans into dips and sauces. White beans puree smoothly into hummus-style dips or creamy pasta sauces.
- Add lentils to your morning routine. Red lentils cook quickly and blend seamlessly into oatmeal or smoothies for extra fiber.
RELATED READ: Follow This Guide To Get 30+ Grams Of Fiber Daily
The takeaway
These findings add to a growing body of evidence that what you eat has a direct and measurable impact on your blood pressure, no prescription required. If you're not currently eating many legumes or soy, the bar to entry is low: a can of chickpeas, a scoop of edamame, a cup of lentil soup. Small, consistent additions to your meals can help close the gap and boost your heart health.