The Type Of Workout Consistently Lowers Blood Pressure All Day
Blood pressure is one of those numbers most people only confront under fluorescent lighting, with a cuff on their arm and a nurse typing in the corner. That reading, called office blood pressure, is what gets flagged, what drives prescriptions, what lives in your chart. But it may not be telling you much about what's actually happening in your arteries between appointments.
Ambulatory blood pressure monitoring is different. It tracks your numbers across a full 24 hours, through sleep and stress, and a Tuesday afternoon workout. Cardiologists consider it a stronger predictor of heart attack risk and cardiovascular mortality than the snapshot you get at a clinic. So when researchers want to know whether exercise actually protects your heart, ambulatory readings are the more meaningful target, and until recently, most exercise research wasn't using them.
A new analysis1 published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine set out to change that.
How researchers compared 7 exercise types side by side
The researchers searched multiple clinical trial databases, pulling every randomized controlled trial that measured 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure after at least four weeks of structured exercise.
The final pool included 31 trials, more than 1,345 participants, and 67 distinct exercise protocols spanning aerobic training, resistance training, HIIT, isometric exercise (think planks and wall sits), yoga, pilates, and recreational sports like beach tennis and handball.
Rather than comparing each type against a control individually, they used a network meta-analysis, a method that can simultaneously rank multiple interventions by integrating both direct head-to-head comparisons and indirect evidence. The result is a more accurate ranking when not every exercise type has been directly tested against every other.
Aerobic exercise, HIIT & combined training
The clearest signal in the data came from aerobic exercise, like running, cycling, and brisk walking, which consistently lowered ambulatory blood pressure across the full day and night cycle. It wasn’t the only approach that worked, but it was the most reliable across trials.
They also found that combined training (aka aerobic plus resistance work) was associated with an average 6.2 mm Hg drop in systolic pressure, the largest of any modality tested. High-intensity interval training followed closely at roughly 5.71 mm Hg, while aerobic training alone reduced it by about 4.73 mm Hg. That might sound modest, but sustained reductions of that magnitude translate to meaningfully lower cardiovascular risk over the years.
Why combined training outperformed resistance-only training
The researchers point to a plausible mechanism for why aerobic modalities outperform resistance-only training in this particular metric. Resistance training on its own was less consistent in lowering 24-hour blood pressure, especially compared with aerobic or interval-based approaches.
The researchers suggest this may come down to how the body responds under different mechanical stress. Aerobic work increases sustained blood flow and shear stress on blood vessel walls, which supports endothelial function and vasodilation. Heavy resistance training, by contrast, can create short-term increases in arterial stiffness during high-pressure loading, which may blunt its impact on ambulatory measures.
The takeaway
What stands out in this analysis isn’t simply that exercise lowers blood pressure, but that it reshapes how the body regulates pressure across an entire day. The effect isn’t confined to the minutes after a workout; it carries into how your cardiovascular system behaves while you’re moving through normal life, and even while you sleep.
For people managing high blood pressure, the pattern that emerges is less about choosing a single “best” workout and more about what happens when different types of training are combined. Aerobic exercise still shows the most consistent impact on 24-hour blood pressure, which makes it a useful anchor. But the data suggest the strongest overall benefit comes when that aerobic base is paired with resistance work or interval-style training, rather than relying on strength training alone.