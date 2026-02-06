Skip to Content
Want Better Heart Health? Science Says Start With 5 Minutes A Day

February 06, 2026
Image by FreshSplash / iStock
February 06, 2026

What if better blood pressure was just a few minutes of movement away? New research shows it might be that simple.

Blood pressure & movement  

High blood pressure is one of the leading risk factors for heart disease, but many people think improving it requires long workouts or a major lifestyle overhaul. According to this recent study, even tiny tweaks in your daily movement patterns can create measurable cardiovascular benefits.

The study highlights

Researchers tracked ~15,000 adults using activity monitors and blood pressure measurements. Here’s what they found:

  • Swapping just 5 minutes of sedentary time for vigorous activity (like brisk walking, running, cycling, or climbing stairs) lowered systolic blood pressure by 0.68 mmHg and diastolic pressure by 0.54 mmHg.
  • More movement = more benefit: 20–27 minutes of daily vigorous activity led to clinically meaningful blood pressure improvements.
  • Intensity mattered: Vigorous activities had a greater impact than slow walking or standing.
  • The benefits applied whether the movement was structured exercise or daily-life activity (think running for a bus or taking the stairs).

The takeaway

Heart health doesn’t have to hinge on hours at the gym. Short, intentional bursts of activity, even five minutes at a time, can make a real difference in lowering blood pressure and protecting your cardiovascular health.

The key? Move more, move often, and make it part of your everyday rhythm.