Integrative Health

Walking This Many Flights Of Stairs Could Cut Heart Disease Risk By 20%

Hannah Frye
October 13, 2024
Image by Michela Ravasio / Stocksy
October 13, 2024

Walking 10,000 steps a day is a solid goal for those looking to stay active and reap the benefits of consistent movement. This loose recommendation has been around for quite some time now, and it's featured on many fitness trackers. 

However, a study suggests there's another activity measurement we should be taking into consideration for the sake of cardiovascular health. Here's why you might want to start taking the stairs more often, and how many flights to aim for a day.

Walking up flights of stairs daily may help reduce heart disease risk

A study published in Atherosclerosis found that walking five or more flights of stairs daily could reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%

Researchers analyzed UK Biobank online data for 450,000 adults that estimated heart disease risk from genetic and established risk factors. The data also included information about participants' lifestyle habits and daily stair-climbing activity.

They found that climbing five flights reduced the risk of CVD in adults who were less susceptible to heart disease and helped offset the risk for those who were predisposed to CVD. 

Of course, it's expected that some stair climbing is better than none—so the initial finding may not be too surprising. But, the real shocker is the relatively small number of flights climbed and what a significant impact on CVD risk that has. 

After all, heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S.1, so research piecing together the puzzle of prevention is both exciting and important. 

If you have the ability to climb five or more flights of stairs a day, it may be a worthy endeavor for supporting heart health—and it only takes a few minutes.

Findings like these may also inspire urban planners to include the option of a static staircase while still providing accessible paths for those who need it. 

More tips for supporting heart health

The next time you're presented with a staircase or an escalator, which will you choose? Stair-stepping is just one way to support your heart health. Here are a few more helpful tips: 

  • Get enough high-quality sleep: Not only is sleep an important factor for heart health, but sleep concerns (such as not enough sleep coupled with irregular sleeping patterns) can impact cardiovascular health outcomes2, both in the short and long term. 
  • Prioritize omega-3s: Omega-3s are commonly underconsumed by Americans but should be a top nutrient to prioritize for heart health and beyond. In fact, high doses of marine omega-3s (i.e., at least 800 milligrams of EPA + DHA per serving) from fish oil supplements are linked to positive cardiovascular health outcomes3—here's a list of our favorite omega-3 supplements to consider
  • Combine cardio & strength training: The American Heart Association recommends combining cardio with strength training to reap the most full-body benefits (and yes, stair climbing is considered cardio but will help to strengthen your legs as well). 

The takeaway

According to a study, climbing five flights of stairs daily can reduce the risk of heart disease by 20%. If you have the ability to, hitting the stairs may be a worthy addition to your routine, even if it's only for a few minutes. Still, don't forget to consider nutrition when looking at heart disease prevention—here are five nutrients to keep in mind

