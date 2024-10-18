If your skin runs dry, chances are a handful of skin care ingredients truly make your heart sing: moisturizing oils, like jojoba and coconut, as well as star hydrators like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, and aloe (plus a few soothing agents, like colloidal oat, for good measure). And guess what? You can find all these ingredients in makeup, too: "If your skin is dry, you want to look for a higher concentration of any nourishing ingredients like jojoba oil, aloe vera, and shea butter," says celebrity makeup artist Kristen Arnett about finding the right foundation for your skin type.