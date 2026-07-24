How To Integrate Mindfulness Into Your Daily Life, According To A Neuroscientist

As an expert in the field, Davidson typically spends 45 minutes meditating every morning. However, he understands this is inaccessible for most people, especially those with busy schedules. He suggests people do what he does after he meditates, which is opening his calendar and going through the day's meetings one by one. "I just reflect on how I can show up to be the most beneficial with whoever I'm with, and also reflect on something positive about them that I may know through personal experience or that I may have read."