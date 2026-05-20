A Massive Study Found This Daily Ritual Improves Mood Almost Instantly
Journaling, gratitude letters, counting your blessings, these practices have become wellness staples over the past decade. But the science behind them has had a notable gap, as most studies were small, short-term, and conducted primarily in Western countries.
A new multinational megastudy1 (yes, that's the actual word for it) just changed that, offering the most geographically diverse look at gratitude interventions to date. Here's what you need to know, and how to level up your own gratitude practice.
About the study
For this study, researchers wanted to know whether gratitude practices actually work, and whether they work the same way across different cultures. To find out, they conducted one of the largest gratitude experiments ever, testing six brief gratitude interventions across 34 countries with 10,696 participants.
The six interventions included common practices like writing gratitude letters, listing things you're grateful for, and reflecting on grateful moments. Participants were randomly assigned to either a gratitude practice or one of three neutral control task. Then researchers measured immediate changes in well-being outcomes including positive affect, negative affect, optimism, life satisfaction, feelings of indebtedness, and envy.
Gratitude reliably boosts mood, but other benefits are less consistent
Results overwhelmingly showed that gratitude practices work. Compared to control tasks, all six gratitude interventions produced immediate improvements across multiple well-being measures. Participants reported better mood, more optimism, greater life satisfaction, and reduced negative emotions like envy.
When researchers looked at how consistent these effects were across all 34 countries, a clear pattern emerged: positive affect was the most reliable outcome. Gratitude practices boosted mood consistently, regardless of where participants lived.
The effects on other outcomes, like life satisfaction, optimism, and reduced negative affect, were more variable. In some countries, these benefits were strong. In others, they were weaker or didn't appear at all. The specific type of gratitude practice also mattered; some interventions worked better for certain outcomes than others.
Why this matters for your gratitude practice
This research validates what many people have experienced firsthand: gratitude practices genuinely improve how you feel. If you've ever noticed that writing down three good things from your day lifts your mood, this study confirms you're not imagining it.
At the same time, the findings offer a more realistic picture of what gratitude can deliver. If you're using gratitude journaling specifically to boost life satisfaction or reduce anxiety, results may be less predictable. That doesn't mean it's not worth doing; it just means gratitude is most reliably a mood-boosting tool, and other benefits may vary.
The practical takeaway: keep your gratitude practice, but hold your expectations loosely. Use it as a daily mood reset rather than expecting it to transform every aspect of your well-being.
The takeaway
This massive study (it's literally the largest and most diverse study on this topic to date) confirms that gratitude practices genuinely improve positive affect. However, other outcomes like life satisfaction and optimism are real but less consistent across cultures and intervention types.
If gratitude isn't a part of your daily or weekly practice, now's the perfect time to give it a try. Here are a few prompts to help get you started.