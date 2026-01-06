Want To Stress Less & Sleep Better? Try This 3-Step Nighttime Routine
Why is it that a single stressful email at 4 p.m. can eclipse an otherwise great day? According to award-winning nutritionist and high-performance coach Angela Foster, it’s not just bad luck—it’s neuroscience.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Foster explained how our brains are wired to remember “peaks and ends” more than the full arc of an experience. That’s why the way you end your day plays a disproportionately powerful role in how you perceive it and how you show up tomorrow.
As a former corporate lawyer who experienced total burnout, Foster rebuilt her health and purpose from the ground up. One of the tools that helped her, and now supports thousands of women in her practice, is a simple, intentional evening practice she calls the “CAP” method.
It’s a neuroscience-backed ritual to process the day, protect your energy, and prepare your mind and body for restorative sleep.
The psychology of closing your day strong
We’ve all had those days: you’re on top of your game until one tense meeting or frustrating text spirals your mood. Foster points out that this isn't a reflection of the whole day; it's just how our brains work.
This effect is backed by a well-established cognitive bias known as the Peak-End Rule. In short, we tend to evaluate experiences based on two moments: the most emotionally intense point and the end. So even if most of your day was positive, a stressful final note can distort your overall memory of it.
The good news? You can intentionally shift that narrative by designing how your day ends.
Even better, a positive evening ritual not only improves your mood, it helps reduce mental clutter. “Most of us spend our days in what I call ‘middle gear,’” Foster explains. “We’re constantly multitasking, switching between tabs, emails, and to-dos. By evening, our cognitive bandwidth is shot.”
That depleted state makes it easy to reach for a glass of wine or doomscrolling instead of engaging in the restful rituals that help us thrive.
That’s where CAP comes in.
The CAP method: A three-step ritual to reclaim your evenings
Angela Foster’s CAP method is a deceptively simple framework that supports both emotional well-being and next-day productivity.
C: Celebrate your wins
Start by recognizing your progress, even the small stuff. Maybe you got through a difficult call, stayed calm with your kids, or completed one tiny task that moved you forward. These “micro-wins” reinforce a growth mindset and help rewire your brain to notice the positive.
Foster also encourages celebrating what you learned, even from things that didn’t go well. “Success,” she says, “is basically a series of failures that we learn from.”
A: Appreciate with gratitude
The second step is about shifting from striving to savoring. Gratitude practices have been shown to improve everything from sleep quality to immune function, and they light up areas of the brain associated with emotional regulation and reward.
Whether you write it down or reflect mentally, identify one or two things you genuinely appreciated that day. It could be a moment of connection, a delicious meal, or just the sun hitting your face on a walk.
P: Prioritize for tomorrow
Lastly, identify your top 1–3 priorities for the next day. Not a to-do list, just the key items that will make tomorrow feel intentional. As Foster puts it, “When you know how you want to begin your day, the night before, you’re putting any residual stress to bed—and you’ll sleep better, too.”
How to make the CAP method your own
One reason CAP resonates with so many people? It’s flexible. It can be a solo journaling practice, a shared family ritual at dinner, or a quick reflection while brushing your teeth. Foster uses it with her clients and even her children as a way to model emotional regulation and intentional living.
To deepen the impact, pair CAP with activities that downshift your nervous system. That might mean light stretching, a walk without your phone, reading a real book, or practicing non-sleep deep rest.
The takeaway
Angela Foster’s CAP method is more than a health ritual—it’s a powerful way to reclaim your mental space, improve sleep, and live with greater intention. By ending your day with celebration, appreciation, and prioritization, you’re not just closing the chapter; you’re writing a better one for tomorrow.