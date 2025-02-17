Advertisement
Research Finds This Is Better Than Mindfulness When You're Going Through A Hard Time
There's no shortage of things to be stressed and upset about, and if you're having a hard time coping, you might be wondering what you can do to feel better in your day-to-day life.
Mindfulness might come to mind, as it's become a popularized way to boost your mental health, but according to recent research published in the journal Stress & Health, mindfulness might not actually make you happier. Here's what they found.
Comparing mindfulness & hope
For this study, researchers wanted to assess how hope versus mindfulness impacted qualities like resilience, engagement, and reduced stress in the workplace.
"Because hope is inherently forward-looking, while mindfulness is about appreciating your current circumstances, we wanted to see how each of these two mindsets influenced people's well-being and professional attitudes during difficult times," notes study co-author Tom Zagenczyk, Ph.D., in a news release.
Participants included just under 250 people who were surveyed once in September 2021 and then again the following month. General data about their lives and mindsets were collected, including their experiences during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, they were asked how hopeful or mindful they were. The second survey included questions about their engagement at work, emotions, stress levels, etc.
Notably, the participants were all musicians, providing a sample group where virtually everyone had recently experienced work-related setbacks and stress.
By analyzing the collected data, the researchers observed patterns between hope, mindfulness, and overall well-being.
As study co-author, Kristin Scott Ph.D., explains, "Our findings tell us that hope was associated with people being happy, and mindfulness was not. When people are hopeful—and happy—they experience less distress, are more engaged with their work, and feel less tension related to their professional lives."
Why hope is essential in trying times
These findings aren't to say you shouldn't be mindful, but rather if you're already going through a hard time, hope might provide more relief.
According to study co-author Sharon Sheridan, Ph.D., being mindful is still tremendously valuable. However, she explains, it's important to remain hopeful, especially during trying times. "People should be hopeful while being mindful—hold on to the idea that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," she adds.
The takeaway
Mindfulness is a great practice if you want to be more present and live in the moment, but if the moment in question is stressful and difficult, hope might be more beneficial. And the good news is, there are glimmers of hope all around us, just waiting to be noticed.