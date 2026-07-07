This 5-Minute Habit Could Be One Of The Simplest Ways To Lower Stress
We spend a lot of time optimizing our physical health. We lift weights to build muscle, eat enough protein, prioritize sleep, and track our daily steps. But what do we do to care for our emotional health?
Not just reducing stress, but creating moments that leave us feeling connected, hopeful, or supported.
That's what made this new study so interesting. Researchers looked at the effects of just five minutes of prayer, but the findings point toward something much bigger than prayer itself. They invite us to think about how practices that foster meaning and connection may shape both our minds and our bodies.
Researchers tested a simple five-minute intervention
Researchers recruited 180 adults from primary care clinics who were experiencing either significant pain or anxiety. After their medical appointments, participants were randomly assigned to one of two five-minute experiences.
One group received an in-person prayer from a trained volunteer. The other spent five minutes listening to music. Researchers then measured anxiety and pain immediately afterward, again two weeks later, and once more at six weeks.
The prayer group reported greater improvements in both anxiety and pain than the music group. Anxiety benefits were still present six weeks later, and the effects were generally similar regardless of participants' religious intensity, beliefs about prayer, or other demographic factors.
The common thread may be connection, not just prayer
Prayer is deeply personal, and for many people it's an important spiritual practice. But if you zoom out, it shares something with a surprising number of other daily rituals.
Prayer asks us to slow down. It encourages reflection. It can reduce feelings of isolation. It often creates a sense of hope, gratitude, perspective, or surrender. For many people, it also reinforces belonging within a larger community.
Those experiences have been linked to better emotional well-being across many areas of research. Chronic stress and loneliness don't just affect our mood. They can influence inflammation, immune function, sleep quality, cardiovascular health, and even how we perceive pain.
That's one reason longevity researchers now talk about social connection, purpose, and psychological well-being in the same breath as exercise and nutrition. A healthier life isn't built only through physical habits. It's also shaped by the emotional environments we create every day.
You don't have to pray to cultivate the same benefits
Whether or not prayer is part of your life, this study offers a useful reminder that making space for moments of calm, reflection, and connection isn't wasted time. It may be one of the simplest investments you can make in your long-term health.
There are plenty of ways to cultivate those same feelings:
- Meditate for five or ten minutes to calm your nervous system
- Write in a gratitude or reflection journal to shift your attention toward what's meaningful
- Practice mindfulness by slowing down and fully noticing the present moment
- Spend time in nature, where even short walks have been linked to lower stress
- Volunteer or do something kind for someone else, strengthening both purpose and social connection
- Invest in relationships by calling a friend, eating dinner with family, or joining a community group
- Participate in a faith community if spirituality is meaningful to you
- Create small daily rituals, whether that's reading, breathwork, or sitting quietly with your morning coffee before the day begins
Notice that none of these habits are about productivity. They don't help you check another item off your to-do list. Their value comes from helping you feel grounded, connected, and emotionally restored.
The takeaway
We aren't designed to thrive on physical health alone. We also need purpose, relationships, meaning, and moments that remind us we're part of something larger than ourselves.
This study explored one way of creating that experience through prayer. Whether prayer resonates with you or not, its broader message feels remarkably universal. Our nervous systems respond to feeling safe. Our minds respond to hope. And our health often reflects the quality of those experiences over time.