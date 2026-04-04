A Ritual For Release To Enlist More Spiritual Support—Whenever You Need It
We’re meant to strategize, take action, and make choices about our lives. But what happens when you’re not sure what to do next, you’ve already done all you can, or the choice before you feels quite confusing? In these moments it may be best to surrender an issue to a higher spiritual power, which will not only help you get healthy space from this issue but also enlist more spiritual support.
Often people only surrender something when forced to, because it seems there’s no other option left. Even in these moments it can still feel hard to really let go. Surrendering to a loving, benevolent spiritual force can help you relax into the release. It’s also a reminder that while you surrender, spiritual forces will still be working on the issue behind the scenes.
When you surrender and ask spiritual forces to step in more, you pull back the enormous effort of your mighty free will. This allows extra room for loving, benevolent spiritual forces to support you in a greater way, like by bringing healing opportunities into your life, guiding you onto the ideal path, or even creating a miracle. Try this ritual to help you release.
Identify something you’d like to surrender for a time
It might be an issue in any area of your life, like your career, finances, health, home, relationships, volunteer efforts, or personal development. Get quiet and ask your intuition for a nudge or gut instinct about which issue might benefit from a temporary pause on your part and more spiritual intervention.
Pick a loving spiritual force to surrender this issue to
Choose some sort of higher power or spiritual force to surrender your problem to, such as an archangel, Spirit itself, your distant ancestors, a departed loved one on the other side, a nature spirit, or anything that resonates. You don’t have to choose just one benevolent spiritual force—you might surrender the issue to your entire spiritual guidance squad, or all the spiritual forces on the other side who are devoted to helping you.
Create a little ritual or ceremony to mark your surrender
Take a walk in your favorite nature setting and say a silent prayer of release, light a candle and write a letter to your spirit guides about what you’re releasing and why, or spring clean part of your home while reminding yourself that as you let go of dust and clutter, you’re also releasing this issue for a time.
Tell the benevolent spiritual force you’re surrendering to that you’re stepping aside temporarily as an invitation for them to do even more.
In the days and weeks after your ritual, take your mind onto another topic when it’s tempted to strategize
If you find yourself coming back to thoughts about the issue, find another area of life to take new action steps on. Additionally, remind yourself that you made an important choice to temporarily pause.
None of this means you simply do nothing regarding this issue! If there’s something obvious and helpful that can be done, like pay a bill, make a doctor’s appointment, or apply to a job, keep taking meaningful and measured action steps. Yet in a bigger-picture sense, you’re moving this issue onto the back burner for a bit.
As you pause more around this issue, notice what changes and begins moving
It might be welcome synchronicities that provide insights about the issue, a mentor showing up out of the blue to help with the issue, unexpected resources becoming available to you that resolve the issue, or even a downright miraculous breakthrough.
When you notice guidance, wisdom, or special support showing up, stop and say a silent thank you to the spiritual forces sending this support.
Stay in this released and surrendered state for as long as beneficial
A break can be amazingly restorative and comforting, which is why surrender is a healing theme in my latest oracle deck Comforting Wisdom. And you’re not taking a total break, simply adopting a slower, maintenance pace around this issue.
This rhythm may feel not only relaxing but very right. When should you push forward again? Either your own system or outer circumstances will let you know. This doesn’t mean spiritual support stops—you’ll always have it working in the background. Surrender can simply help you increase that support.
Practice this art of surrender more often, as yet another trusted spiritual tool
On days when you need to surrender something small, like having a friend cancel plans or making a minor mistake in a meeting, practicing surrender mindfully will build this muscle so it’s easier to surrender when the stakes are higher.
The release of surrender should increase feelings of lightness and peace overall—energies we all need more of every day!