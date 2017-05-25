7 Signs You've Found 'The One'

When I started dating my husband, I asked friends if they thought he and I were right for each other. They didn’t discourage me from marrying him, but not long after I did, I thought I’d made a colossal mistake because he didn’t want to spend time with me or even make love to me.

After years of marriage counseling I realized it was hopeless: He was never going to change.

I’ll tell you the end of that story, but first, here’s how you can know if you’ve found "The One."