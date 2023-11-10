The 7 Best Primers For Oily Skin (All Editor Tested!) + What To Look for
There’s nothing worse than dedicating time and energy to perfecting your makeup look just to be met with melting concealer, a near-reflective T-zone, and the puzzling question…Where did my makeup go?
If your base makeup seems to evaporate into thin air, you probably need a primer. Not just any primer, but one targeted for oily skin types.
After testing a plethora of products, I present to you a carefully curated list of A-1 options that are effective, skin-loving, and tested by a very critical party (AKA, myself and the mindbodygreen beauty team). Apart from picks, I’ll walk you through how to pick, why primers work, and even share my best usage tips. Let’s get started.
- Best Overall:Milk Makeup Hydrogrip Gripping Primer ($38)
- Best Finish: Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer ($32)
- Best for Minimal Makeup: Youthforia Pregame Primer ($38)
- Best Blurring: Caliray So Blown Blurring & Hydrating Collagen Peptide Primer With Niacinamide ($36)
- Best Natural Finish: Glossier Priming Moisture Balance ($25)
- Best Budget: Bareminerals Prime Time Original Pore Minimizing Primer ($28)
- Best for a Dewy Finish: REFY Face Primer ($34)
Why use a primer?
Primers have countless benefits from makeup longevity to smoothing enlarged pores and beyond. Especially when it comes to oily skin types, this simple step can make or break your finished look and keep it fresh all day long.
Primer can even be worn as a final step in your skincare routine just to enhance your complexion, making it a worthy product for even non-makeup wearers. Below, a few benefits of utilizing a primer made for oily skin types:
- Refining pore appearance: Many folks with oily skin also have enlarged pores, which is where primer really steals the show. Primers are beloved for creating a smooth, even base before makeup. While there's no way to actually ‘shrink’ pore size, primers can provide a blurring effect that minimizes their appearance.
- Address skin concerns: The primers of today often come with added skin benefits, calling upon ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and more, closing the gap between skin care and makeup.
- Mattifying unwanted shine: You’ll be shocked to see how matte an oily complexion can become with the right primer. What’s more, this step helps to keep shine at bay without the drying effect of powder or skipping moisturizer (the latter is a big no-no for all skin types, oily included).
- Elevates your makeup: While I can be lazy during my day-to-day wear, I never ever skip primer for big events. Why? Because I know for a fact that my makeup will look half as good without this step—and plenty of makeup artists I’ve met praise primers just as much as I do, if not more.
How we tested the best primers for oily skin
The mindbodygreen beauty team rigorously tested the primers on this list, and judged them on the following criteria.
- Mattifying power: We looked for products that truly eliminate excess shine, without overdrying the skin. If a product left our complexion feeling dehydrated, we left it out of this list. At mbg, the health of your skin comes first.
- Makeup longevity: Primers should help your makeup last throughout the day, so we put them to the test with all-day wear evaluating the finish in the morning and evening.
- Ingredients: We believe your makeup should come with skin care benefits, primer included. Our selections offer perks for keeping skin moisturized and healthy. If there’s an ingredient in this product we don’t love, we’ll call it out.
- Acne-safe: Many folks with oily skin are also acne-prone, so it was important to us to find products that meet both requirements. If it’s not acne-safe, we’ll let you know. We ran the ingredient list through this pore-clogging ingredients checker from Acne Clinic NYC, so we’ll call out the red flags to make this process easier for you.
- Texture: We evaluated the texture of each product to ensure you know what to expect when you purchase it. In addition, we’ll touch on the layering capabilities and call out any issues we faced when using these primers with different makeup formulas.
A note on silicones
We’re going to mention silicones in this review quite often, so let’s refresh on what this ingredient does and who may want to approach it with caution.
In a nutshell, silicones aren’t the first ingredient to reach for in terms of overall skin benefits, but they can contribute to better product performance—especially for makeup longevity and mattifying oily skin. “Dimethicone is a noncomedogenic ingredient that forms a film over pores to make skin appear smoother and help foundation glide on easily,” Rebecca Marcus, M.D., FAAD. says about the addition.
That being said, other skin experts have told me that this ingredient can cause an occlusive environment on the skin, which then in turn may cause breakouts.
There’s also an environmental concern here because many silicones do not break down easily in water. And we must remember, even if we are able to wash the molecule off our skin, it doesn't just disappear. It goes down the drain and begins to bioaccumulate in our water supply.
On the flip side, there aren’t that many great natural alternatives as of right now, so many brands focused on performance continue utilizing them for long-lasting wear. At the end of the day, it’s a personal choice. We’ve included products both with and without silicones, but we call it out when we see it so you can make that call.
Milk Makeup Hydrio Grip Primer
This product is a cult-favorite and I fully endorse the obsession. I have never seen my makeup stay in place as it does with this primer. It does everything you need a primer to do: Mattify, blur your complexion, and make your look last for hours even on the hottest days.
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer
My favorite primer from the Fenty Beauty brand, the Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch actually does what the name implies. It blurs my skin and leaves it feeling and looking noticeably softer. If you have a photo shoot coming up, this won’t do you wrong.
Youthforia Pregame Primer
“I'll frequently wear this primer without a stitch of makeup—just to further lock in moisture and seal in my skin care. It's a tip I learned from Youthforia founder Fiona Chan, who refers to it as "daytime slugging,’” mbg’s beauty and health editor Jamie Schneider says about this pick.
Caliray So Blown Blurring & Hydrating Collagen Peptide Primer With Niacinamide
I’ll admit that many primers out there claim to blur the look of pores without doing much, but this one is different. It truly does create a seamless, mattified finish in just one swipe. This one does come with a light orange fragrance, so keep that in mind when making your decision.
Glossier Priming Moisture Balance
Not everyone with oily skin wants an entirely matte finish—sometimes, you just want less shine. For those who want to preserve the glow, I’d highly recommend picking up this primer. It’s one of my favorites to use both with and without makeup because it balances the moisture on your skin (living up to the name) without making you look dull and lifeless like some mattifying products can.
Bareminerals Prime Time Original Pore Minimizing Primer
“I once applied this primer, did my glam, walked around in the sweltering heat (it was summer in NYC), went to dinner, then came home—and my makeup did not budge. Trust me, this is quite the high-performer,” says Schneider.
REFY Face Primer
This roll-on gel provides a dewy, healthy-looking finish without making your pores look bigger or T-Zone glimmer in the sunlight. The skin care meets makeup gel is packed with hydrating ingredients that simultaneously balance oily skin.
|Product
|Finish
|Price
|Acne-safe
|Long-lasting
|Contains silicones
|Milk Makeup Hydrogrip Gripping Primer
|Matte
|$38
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Fenty Beauty Pro Filt'r Instant Retouch Primer
|Matte
|$32
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Youthforia Pregame Primer
|Balanced
|$38
|Yes
|No
|No
|Caliray So Blown Blurring & Hydrating Collagen Peptide Primer With Niacinamide
|Matte
|$36
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Glossier Priming Moisture Balance
|Balanced
|$25
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Bareminerals Prime Time Original Pore Minimizing Primer
|Radiant
|$28
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|REFY Face Primer
|Radiant
|$34
|No
|Yes
|No
What to look for
Absorbing oil isn’t an easy job, so oftentimes these products contain ingredients that target excess shine from different angles. Below, the different functional components to seek out from Marcus.
- Oil-absorbers: “Look for ingredients that will mattify the skin by absorbing oil, such as clay, witch hazel, and charcoal,” she says. This will help to reduce shine at the time of application and keep it that way hours later.
- Oil-reducers: Another category she suggests is ingredients that reduce oil production when used over time. Two examples include salicylic acid and niacinamide–both are great for acne-prone skin as well.
- Light hydrators: Avoid heavy moisturizing agents like coconut oil and instead look for humectants and emollients that will nourish your skin barrier without weighting it down—specifics include hyaluronic acid, glycerin, jojoba oil, ceramides, and aloe vera.
Usage tips
You may think primer is entirely self-explanatory, but I’ve compiled a few tips while testing I just have to share—from one makeup lover to another, trust me on these.
- Let your primer set: Especially if you’re using a gel formula, let the primer set for a minute or two before applying foundation. This gives the product time to dry and become even more tacky. If you don’t you’ll run the risk of mixing the primer with your foundation rather than layering it, which results in a strange finish much of the time.
- Check your bases: Your primer and foundation should have similar, or at least compatible, formulations to prevent pilling. This is quite a complicated chemistry equation (you can read more about it here) but the general rules are as follows: Avoid putting a water-based foundation on top of a silicone-based primer. A water-based primer under a silicone foundation, however, is A-OK. And a silicone-based foundation with a silicone-based primer is also good to go; same goes for a water-based primer and water-based foundation.
- Have two on hand: One takeaway I want you to remember is that primers serve different functions and it actually makes sense to have more than one on hand for some people. I’d suggest you have one for occasions and long-lasting wear and one for daily use—if one product works for both then great. If not, don’t falsely convince yourself that you’re overdoing it because it’s totally (totally!) valid and these products are generally designed to fit into one niche or the other.
The takeaway
After testing countless primers I’ve landed on a few outstanding picks. When shopping make sure to consider your ideal finish, skin type, and how long you want the product to last. Remember to check the compatibility of your primer and foundation to avoid pilling and flaking. Finally, remember that balancing your oil production is definitely possible with a committed skin care routine—here’s a full dermatologist-approved lineup if you’re curious.
Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including skin care, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously interned for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.