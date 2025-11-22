These Are 5 Sleep Conditions That Magnesium Actually Improves
Magnesium before bed has become a nighttime ritual for many. This essential mineral has gotten some good PR from the success of the sleepy girl mocktail and a boost of followers as folks turn away from hormonal sleep aids like melatonin.
But can magnesium actually help you sleep? Well, researchers recently reviewed all relevant studies on magnesium, sleep, and common sleep disorders. Here’s what they found.
Magnesium can help you fall asleep
Struggling to drift off often indicates that your nervous system is stuck in “go” mode. What does this have to do with magnesium? Magnesium deficiency is linked to restlessness, heightened neural firing, and muscle tension, all of which can interfere with falling asleep. A 2025 report even shows that nearly 90% of the U.S. population1 is falling on magnesium.
So, getting enough magnesium helps encourage the opposite to happen by helping you feel calm, settled, and ready for rest.
It supports a healthy activity of GABA, a key neurotransmitter that quiets neural firing and cues the brain that it’s safe to wind down. When magnesium levels are low, this calming pathway is less effective, which can make the mind feel busier and the body feel more restless at bedtime.
Supplementation may help people fall asleep faster by promoting smoother nervous system transitions and easing the mental and physical tension that often delays sleep onset.
It helps with restless or fragmented sleep
If your sleep feels choppy, light, or easily disrupted, magnesium may be part of the solution. It plays a central role in neuromuscular stability, meaning it helps muscles and nerves communicate in a smoother, more coordinated way. When levels run low, the result can be twitchiness, cramping, or a general sense of bodily restlessness that prevents deeper sleep.
Replenishing magnesium supports more stable muscle function and a calmer nervous system, which together help promote more continuous sleep cycles.
Magnesium improves sleep in people with insomnia
While we all likely have difficult nights (or periods of time) falling asleep or staying asleep, people with insomnia struggle chronically with those concerns (which can even contribute to long-term health problems down the road).
Studies show that people with insomnia taking 320–500 milligrams of magnesium daily for 7–8 weeks saw improvements in how quickly they fell asleep, total sleep time, and overall sleep quality.
It can help with restless leg syndrome
Restless leg syndrome2 (RLS) is a neurological condition marked by an uncontrollable urge to move the legs. It’s often accompanied by tingling, crawling, or uncomfortable sensations that flare in the evening or at night.
These sensations can make it incredibly difficult to fall asleep or stay asleep. Research on magnesium and RLS is still developing, but several small studies and clinical observations suggest it may help reduce symptoms for some people3.
While it’s not a cure, magnesium is considered a low-risk, potentially helpful option for people experiencing RLS-related sleep disruption.
Magnesium can help with hormone-related sleep issues
Stress is one of the biggest barriers to sound sleep, and magnesium has a meaningful role in modulating the body’s stress response.
It helps buffer the release of cortisol and supports a more adaptive stress hormone rhythm, especially at night. When cortisol remains elevated into the evening (which is common during chronic stress) it becomes much harder to drift off and stay asleep.
Magnesium also influences serotonin, a neurotransmitter critical for mood regulation and sleep. Serotonin is the precursor to melatonin, the hormone that signals to the body it’s time for rest.
Low magnesium can disrupt serotonin production4 and signaling, reduce (natural) melatonin synthesis and interfere with the natural sleep-wake cycle. Increasing magnesium intake through foods and supplements can help restore this balance.
How to take magnesium
Different forms of magnesium serve different roles. For sleep, one the most commonly recommended forms are magnesium bisglycinate as it’s gentle on digestion and widely used to promote a sense of calm.
There’s no shortage of magnesium supplement options. Our favorite is a powder that combines 230 milligrams of magnesium with tart cherry. If powders aren’t your thing, this capsule option that also includes PharmaGABA® and jujube.
The takeaway
Magnesium’s growing popularity as a sleep supplement isn’t a coincidence. This mineral plays a stabilizing role across nervous system activity, muscle tone, stress balance, circadian rhythms, and neurotransmitter signaling.
For most of us, restoring healthy magnesium levels via diet and supplements can make a noticeable difference in how easily you fall asleep, how deeply they stay asleep, and how rested they feel in the morning.