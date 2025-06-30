Advertisement
I Used To Wake Up Every 3 Hours — Until I Tried This Sleep Supplement*
I sleep best in the backcountry. After spending the day hiking physically demanding trails, heavy gear strapped to my back, I crawl into my sleeping bag exhausted but content.
Even if my tent isn't the most comfortable, I always fall asleep as soon as my head hits the earth, and I stay asleep throughout the night, lulled by the sounds of nature. Come sunrise, I wake up rested, energized, and ready for the next leg of my journey. My sleep back home? That's a different story.
I have trouble sleeping through the night
Falling asleep also takes longer than I'd like. The stress of the day has kept me awake at night. The fact that my "office" is also my bedroom doesn't help. Working from home comes with its own set of challenges, and I find that it makes it harder to shut off and unwind after a long workday.
In the past, I've tried taking melatonin, but it always makes me wake up feeling groggy and out of it. Listening to soothing ASMR before bed and sleeping with noise-canceling headphones sometimes helps me drown out noise and fall asleep faster, but I don't love sleeping with things in my ear.
Needless to say, I haven't found a perfect solution that helps me achieve the type of sleep I enjoy while hiking. So when I heard that mindbodygreen was selling a sleep supplement that had rave reviews, I was eager to give it a try.
My experience with sleep support+
I recently started taking sleep support+ nightly before bed.
Within two weeks' time, I noticed an improvement in my ability to sleep through the night.* Instead of waking up every three hours, now I can stay asleep for a solid five to six—which makes a big difference.* Not only am I waking up less frequently, but I also find it easier to fall back asleep when taking this product.* As a result, I wake up with energy and feel more well rested throughout the entire day.*
Though sleeping and working in the same room still presents its challenges, I've found that this supplement makes it slightly more manageable.* And thankfully, I'll soon be moving into a new space (that has room for a separate office!). I'm excited to see if sleep support+ can help me get even better rest in this new environment.*
The takeaway
Even if I can't go hiking every day or every week, I'm happy to have found a product that helps me get a taste of that deep, easy sleep of the backcountry—from the comfort of my own bed.*