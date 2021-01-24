6 Grounding Ways To Start Your Day (From A Mindfulness Pro)

Normally by the time I’ve written down my gratitude list, my son is awake. We live in NYC so nature for us on the day to day is Central Park. There is something truly beautiful about a morning outside — the birds chirping, the air is crisp, and that overall feeling of stillness is precious to me. Even if you just go for a walk outside, choose that time to connect with the universe. You’ll be glad you did. On some days (usually in the summer), our walks last a little longer, so I make sure we’re always stocked with plenty of good-for-you fuel. RXBAR Protein Bars are a staple in our house, and recently we’ve been loving their all-new Peanut Butter Chocolate RXBAR Layers.

We also try and institute a “no-device’ rule on these walks. The only connections you need during this time are with yourself, and with your surroundings. Give yourself a true chance to wake up without scrolling, clicking, or plugging in for an hour after you arise. It’s important to allow yourself a chance to tune into yourself before you tune into the outside world. Looking for something a bit more challenging than a stroll? Check out this outdoor-friendly HIIT routine on RXercise.