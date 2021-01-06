6 Cookbooks To Inspire A New Year Of New Meals

In 2020, housebound and seeking a creative outlet, even those of us who once used our oven as storage space decided to dust off our aprons and embark on a journey of bread baking, soup making, and everything in between.

With all those cooking skills as the silver lining on a year of hardships, we're ready to start a new year with a whole host of healthy new recipes. From comfort food made gluten-free to vegan soul food and beyond, each of these cookbooks will satisfy your cravings and keep inspiration at an all-time high, all year long.

1. When You’re Craving Southern Flavors

Find your soul with Sweet Potato Soul, by Jenné Claiborne