6 Cookbooks To Inspire A New Year Of New Meals

In 2020, housebound and seeking a creative outlet, even those of us who once used our oven as storage space decided to dust off our aprons and embark on a journey of bread baking, soup making, and everything in between.
With all those cooking skills as the silver lining on a year of hardships, we're ready to start a new year with a whole host of healthy new recipes. From comfort food made gluten-free to vegan soul food and beyond, each of these cookbooks will satisfy your cravings and keep inspiration at an all-time high, all year long.
1. When You’re Craving Southern Flavors
Find your soul with Sweet Potato Soul, by Jenné Claiborne
If you think the salty, smokey, sweet, soulful flavors of the South are not synonymous with veganism, Sweet Potato Soul will prove you wrong. Jenné Claiborne, an Atlanta native and chef, uses fresh ingredients to re-create Southern favorites like Coconut Collard Salad, Fried Cauliflower Chicken, Bootylicious Gumbo, and savory-sweet Georgia Watermelon and Peach Salad.
Along the craving-crushing journey, Jenné will spill knowledge, exploring the narratives surrounding her favorite soul food recipes and explaining why staple ingredients like dandelion, turnip greens, okra, and black-eyed peas are also nutritional superstars. The result? A book that’s good for your body, mind, and, most importantly, your soul.
2. When You’re Craving Vibrancy and Variety
Find your nutrition prescription with The Mediterranean Method, by Steven Masley M.D.
By now you know that the Mediterranean diet — based on the eating style of blue-skied places like southern Italy, Sardinia, and Spain — has been shown to promote heart health, increase life span, reduce cancer risk, and help you maintain a healthy weight. It also happens to be delicious and offers an amazing bounty of ‘approved’ ingredients like olive oil, seafood, vegetables, herbs, spices, fruits, nuts, dark chocolate, and red wine.
Best-selling author, physician, nutritionist, and chef, Dr. Steven Masley, brings a fresh approach to the Mediterranean diet in The Mediterranean Method, with over 50 recipes including hearty breakfasts, crowd-pleasing appetizers, memorable mains, and mouth-watering desserts. If you’re craving a health-kick that’s vibrant, full of variety, and joyful, this is the cookbook for you.
3. When You’re Craving Transformation
Find your revolution with The Greenprint
Switching to a plant-based diet is one of the fastest ways to minimize your carbon imprint. In fact, research shows that greenhouse has emissions in meat-eaters are approximately twice as high as those in vegans. Adding plants to your plate has also been shown to help you increase energy, boost metabolism, and reduce inflammation. In short, plant-based is good for the environment and it’s good for you. But it can feel like a daunting change at first.
In The Greenprint, NYT best-selling author and 22 Days Nutrition CEO Marco Borges unpacks the guidelines that will help make the shift you’re craving easy. Borges has developed the groundbreaking “22 Laws of Plants’ along with three simple, step-by-step plans that will help you implement them into your life, no matter where you are on your journey. With meal plans, more than 60 delicious recipes, countless tips, and inspirational stories to help you along the way, you’ll feel in control and ready to do your part to save the planet we inhabit.
Read an excerpt of The Greenprint here.
4. When You’re Craving Cozy
Find better-for-you comfort food with True Comfort
Let’s start here: Comfort food is no bad thing. In fact, taking comfort in food is what humans have done forever, and when the weather is frightful and our days are stressful, coming home to cook up a cozy meal for the family can be a healthy way to relax and unwind.
In True Comfort, TV star and NYT bestselling cookbook author Kristin Cavallari, shares gluten-free and health-ified versions of her favorite comfort foods, from Oat Crust Chicken Pot Pie to Orange Olive Oil Cake. With over 130 recipes including breakfasts, lunches, dinners, desserts, and drinks, plus tips and tricks to put together a well-stocked kitchen, consider this a go-to for comfort food that is as nourishing for the body as it is for the soul.
Get Kristin Cavallari’s Butternut Squash Gnocchi recipe here.
5. When You’re Craving Better-Tasting Keto
Find keto-spiration with Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet
Taste should not be sacrificed for good health. After all, the best diet is the one you can stick to. Rocco DiSpirito, NYT best-selling author and celebrity chef, has made a career out of this philosophy, transforming people’s health with delicious recipes they actually want to eat.
In Rocco’s Keto Comfort Food Diet, he takes on the ketogenic diet, sharing a four-tier program that incorporates meal plans and more than 80 keto-diet-approved comfort food recipes. From Cinnamon Roll Bites to Hot Crispy Keto Fried Chicken, from Spaghetti Squash Carbonara to Meat Lovers’ Cauliflower Pizza, every low-carb, high-fat recipe checks a box on America’s favorite comfort food list.
Test drive one of Rocco’s keto creations with this Zucchini Parmesan Herbed Fries recipe
6. When You’re Craving Fast and Simple
Find your meal-in-a-flash with The Wholesome Yum Easy Keto Cookbook
The ketogenic diet has been shown to stabilize weight and mood, increase energy, control blood sugar, and more, but even with that laundry list of benefits, when you’re in a hurry to get dinner on the table, it can be tempting to order in or whip up whatever’s around. In The Wholesome Yum Easy Keto Cookbook, Maya Krampf shares super simple keto recipes that can be made in a flash.
With over 100 recipes like sheet pan sausage breakfast sandwiches, spaghetti squash ramen soup, keto garlic bread sticks, cinnamon roll pizza, and flourless chocolate chip peanut butter waffles, this one is as beginner-approved and family-friendly as they come.