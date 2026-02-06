5 Ways Omega-3s Help Balance Blood Sugar, According to Research
Omega‑3s are most associated with heart health. And it’s true that increasing intake of omega-3-rich foods (like fatty fish) improves cholesterol, triglycerides, blood pressure, and inflammation. But their benefits don’t stop there.
Long‑chain omega‑3s EPA and DHA also help blood sugar balance. Unlike fiber, which helps manage blood sugar by slowing digestion and the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, omega‑3s work in more subtle ways at the cellular and hormonal level. Here’s how.
Improve insulin sensitivity
One of the ways omega‑3s may support blood sugar balance is by helping cells respond more efficiently to insulin, the hormone that moves glucose from the bloodstream into cells. Insulin resistance occurs when cells begin to ignore insulin’s signal. This, in turn, leads to higher blood sugar, increased demand on the pancreas, and an increased risk of prediabetes and type 2 diabetes.
EPA and DHA appear to interact with pathways involved in insulin signaling to help cells take up glucose more effectively and improve overall insulin sensitivity.
Reduce inflammation that impairs glucose control
Chronic inflammation also impairs insulin sensitivity. And omega-3s' role in reducing inflammation can also impact blood sugar.
In a 12-week study1 of adults who already had high blood sugar levels, people who added omega‑3s saw lower levels of Hs-CRP (a marker of inflammation), along with improvements in fasting blood sugar and insulin resistance.
Support healthy fat metabolism
Omega-3s also influence how your body stores and burns fat. But how does this impact blood sugar? When excess fat builds up in tissues like the liver and muscle, it can make cells less responsive to insulin. By encouraging fat oxidation2 (aka fat burning) and reducing the buildup of fats like triglycerides, omega-3s help create a metabolic environment that’s more supportive of stable glucose levels.
Research suggests that taking omega-3s for six weeks or longer3 may increase lean muscle, reduce fat mass, and even raise resting metabolic rate, meaning your body burns more energy throughout the day. Part of this effect comes from omega-3s activating proteins called PPARs, which help regulate both fat and glucose metabolism.
Protect pancreatic function
Insulin is produced and released from the pancreas. And it’s vulnerable to oxidative stress and inflammation, which can impair its ability to secrete insulin.
Omega‑3s help protect cellular membranes and reduce oxidative stress, that is damaging to organs.
Influence hormone signaling involved in glucose regulation
Blood sugar balance isn’t just about insulin. Other hormones, like adiponectin and leptin, also play a role in regulating appetite, fat storage, and how your body uses glucose. Omega-3s appear to help keep these hormones in balance, supporting healthier communication between your cells.
This may enhance what’s known as metabolic flexibility—your body’s ability to switch between burning carbs and fat for fuel depending on what’s available. While cell and animal studies4 have supported these mechanisms, emerging human data5 suggest omega-3s may play a supportive role in overall metabolic health.
How to increase omega-3 intake
To help support blood sugar balance, aim to include more omega‑3 rich foods like salmon, sardines, anchovies, and mackerel (at least two servings a week).
It’s also smart to add a high-quality omega-3 supplement to your routine. Not only does supplementation make sure you hit the minimum daily recommended amount of EPA and DHA (typically considered to be 250–500 milligrams of EPA and DHA per day), it’s the best way to get a therapeutic amount of these fatty acids (1,000+ milligrams of EPA and DHA).
There are a lot of, well, fishy omega-3 supplements out there. We combed through all the options out there and compiled our 15 favorites (all are RD-approved) here.
The takeaway
Omega‑3s do more than benefit the heart. They influence inflammation, insulin sensitivity, and metabolic signaling in ways that can support blood sugar balance.
Eating omega‑3‑rich foods like fatty fish and taking an omega-3 supplement daily are practical, daily strategies to better support metabolic health.
