If You Have ADHD, These 5 Things Can Help (+ 4 Things Making It Worse)
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) affects millions of people worldwide—including me. While traditional treatments like medication and behavioral therapy are often used to manage symptoms, there are also lifestyle habits that can support healthy brain function and improve ADHD symptoms (plus, habits that can make symptoms worse).
Things that can help ADHD symptoms
- Increasing your omega-3 intake: Marine omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) are essential for cognitive health and have even been found to reduce ADHD symptoms1. According to a 2018 Neuropsychopharmacology review, children and adolescents with ADHD are often deficient in omega-3s2, which is even more cause to up your intake of these healthy fats via fatty fish and/or a quality fish oil supplement.
- Getting early morning light: The circadian rhythm is regulated by neurotransmitters dopamine3 and norepinephrine4 (aka noradrenaline), which people with ADHD are notoriously low in and stimulant medications boost the availability of to support the ability to focus. Starting your day with natural light can help synchronize your circadian rhythm and increase the synthesis of key ADHD neurotransmitters.
- Taking cold showers: According to a study published by the European Journal of Applied Physiology, cold showers can help increase dopamine and noradrenaline levels in the brain by 250% and 530%5, respectively. While it may not be the most comfortable habit, taking a cold shower in the morning can help kickstart your day (and your brain) in a beneficial way.
- Meditation and other mindfulness practices: Mindfulness practices allow individuals to become more aware of their thoughts and emotions, which can be helpful in managing ADHD symptoms. In a 2019 systematic review published in Behavioural Neurology, mindfulness meditation training was found to help improve ADHD symptoms in 100% of the studies6 reviewed(!), including executive function and emotional regulation.
- Physical activity: ADHD is linked to decreased blood flow to the prefrontal cortex, which is an area of the brain involved in focus, impulse control, and more. Increasing blood flow to the brain through movement has been found to help improve cognitive function7.
Things that can make ADHD symptoms worse
- Too much screen time: ADHD brains seek dopamine more than neurotypical people, which makes us more susceptible to the dopamine-inducing effects of digital technology that are designed to keep us coming back for more. If you’re finding your ADHD symptoms hard to manage, try reducing your screen time to avoid overstimulating your brain.
- Lack of sleep: Sleep issues are commonly linked to ADHD, and research indicates the relationship is bidirectional8—meaning ADHD can make it more difficult to get good sleep, but not getting sleep can also worsen your symptoms. If you struggle to get adequate shut-eye, check out these tips to get good-quality sleep.
- Food dyes: Food dyes have also been linked to ADHD symptoms in various studies. A 2022 Nutritional Neuroscience study found that consumption of artificial food dyes increased inattentive ADHD symptoms9 in college students, and red and yellow food dyes10, in particular, have been found to increase hyperactivity in children. If you have ADHD, it may be smart to eliminate artificial coloring from your diet altogether.
- Clutter: A messy environment can be a source of stress and distraction for individuals with ADHD. Avoiding overstimulating decor in your living spaces, developing organizational systems, and taking the time to declutter regularly can help you manage stress, reduce distractions, and improve focus.
The takeaway
Some lifestyle habits—like increasing your omega-3 intake, optimizing your neurotransmitter levels with natural light and cold showers, practicing mindfulness, and engaging in physical activity—can help reduce ADHD symptoms, such focus, attention, and executive function difficulties. Conversely, too much screen time, failing to get enough sleep, consuming food dyes, and living in clutter can make them worse.
The key is making small, consistent changes to daily habits. With the right tools and routines, individuals with ADHD can support healthy brain function and improve their overall well-being.
