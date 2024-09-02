An empath's ability to absorb the feelings and energy around them gets a bad rap. After all, it is an empath's superpower! Mindfully opening up to feel with others and the collective—whether those feelings are joyful or painful—can be incredibly nourishing if done in a balanced way. Sometimes feeling with someone else can be a road back home to yourself, if something in their situation speaks to something you are dealing with. And feeling with the collective during both celebrations and tragedies can inspire you to take meaningful, helpful action in the world and be a force of grace for others.