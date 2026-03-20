Happy Astrological New Year! Here Are 5 Ways To Work With The Spring Equinox
After an intense Pisces season, a long winter, and eventful astrological year, we've finally made it to spring. As of March 20, we reached the spring equinox, Aries season has begun, and with it, so has a new astrological year.
This time of year has long been celebrated as a time of rebirth, fertility, and starting fresh, and with the sun moving through the realm of the Ram, spring has a way of kicking off with a bang. It brings in fresh energy, motivation, and even optimism—and of course, one of the best ways to work with this energy is through simple rituals.
Here are five easy ways to tune into the spring season.
Create a spring altar
Could your alter use a revamp? The spring equinox is the perfect opportunity to do it. Or if you don't have one already, use this time to put one together.
If you need the refresher, an altar is simply somewhere you place meaningful items such as photos, crystals, offerings, etc. They can be powerful tools for manifesting, so think about adding items related to the kind of year you want to have. And in the case of springtime, you might consider adding seasonal items like seeds, eggshells, foraged flowers, plants, mushrooms, and candles in green, yellow, or pink.
Connect with nature
In case no one's ever told you, spending time communing with nature is definitely a ritual in and of itself. And what better time than the equinox to breathe in some fresh air? As the earth thaws, step outside and take a walk in your neighborhood, go for a hike, or spend some time sitting under a tree.
You can use this as meditative, reflective time, or you can just enjoy being outside, feeling gratitude for the earth, the seasons, and the life springing forth all around you.
Do some spring cleaning
You got that right! Spring cleaning is definitely a ritual too, and in terms of shifting the energy in your home, it works wonders. From opening up the windows to going all out on a deep clean, you'll thank yourself when the vibe of your living space reflects the freshness of the spring season.
And while physically cleaning is more than enough, if you want to go the extra mile, you might also do some energetic cleansing with smoke or sound. (Just be sure to open your windows while you do so!)
Set your intentions for the astrological year
The calendar year might begin on January 1, but in the astrological world, this is the new year. So don't feel bad if you didn't stick to your new year's resolutions—you might actually have the energy and motivation to follow through with them now!
As such, this is a great opportunity to revisit (or re-write entirely) your intentions for this year. You can journal about your goals and vision, meditate on them, or even do a manifesting ritual. If you're into crafting, making a vision board is right up your alley—and it can go on your altar.
Pull a tarot spread
Last but not least, if you have any questions regarding the upcoming season and/or the astrological year, grab your tarot cards and pull a few! Here's a four-card spread to try:
- What is being born (or reborn) in my life right now?
- Where does my life need more balance?
- Where in my life could I use more of Aries' courage?
- What is the overall message for me this spring season?
The takeaway
With strong Aries energy to kick off spring and the astrological year, this is the most powerful time of year to clear out the old and start fresh—whatever that looks like for you. Don't miss this chance to double-down on those intentions and allow spring to work its revitalizing magic.