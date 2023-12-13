Advertisement
Holidays Have You Scrambling? These Phyto-Nutrients Keep Your Focus On Lock
It's the most wonderful time of year, but also arguably the most hectic. Whether you're a busy mom trying to check everything off your list, or your calendar is stacked with holiday parties and events, it's all too easy to get lost in the scramble and miss the magic of the season.
If that sounds all too familiar, that's where mindbodygreen's focus+ comes in. With a powerful combination of phyto-nutrients to support all-day clarity, here's why focus+ is the MVP this holiday season.*
Why mindbodygreen's focus+ is a holiday must
Vitamin B12 keeps your mood and energy up*
Along with the seven other B vitamins, vitamin B12 works to break down the foods we eat and turn them into energy.*
In mindbodygreen's focus+ formula, high-potency vitamin B12 is delivered in its most bioavailable, bioactive form: methylcobalamin.*
The essential B12 is required for healthy red blood cells and cellular energy production, not to mention it's also a brain-loving micronutrient critical for neuron signaling, neurocognitive function, and the synthesis of the mood-enhancing neurotransmitters serotonin and dopamine.*
Organic caffeine curbs any afternoon slumps*
Not all caffeine is created equal, and when it comes to focus+, this formula comes with organic, plant-sourced caffeine in two forms: instant release and sustained release, for all day energy.*
The instant release plant caffeine efficiently promotes focused mental energy, alertness, and productivity, while the rapid release is clinically shown to raise caffeine levels in the body for longer, via sustained-release technology.* This enhances the nootropic benefits for mental and physical energy, as well as concentration, mood balance, and more—while also avoiding the dreaded "caffeine crash."*
Ginseng, guarana & L-theanine keep your mind sharp*
Finally, a trio of ingredients for mental clarity round out focus+ to make one supplement that meets all your concentration needs.* Panax ginseng root extract, known as an "actoprotector," works to modulate key brain neurotransmitters to promote stress resilience, mind-body energy, and efficiency, while also working alongside guarana to combat mental tiredness and enhance mood, task speed, and performance.*
And speaking of guarana, it naturally has a small amount of native caffeine, along with other phytonutrients that encourage stimulatory and nootropic effects like elevating energy, endurance, and mood.*
L-theanine, meanwhile, offers neuroprotective properties in the central nervous system.* Not only is this amino acid clinically shown to improve performance of demanding tasks, increase alpha brain wave activity, and relax the mind without drowsiness, but when paired with caffeine, L-theanine can also enhance attention span and multitasking.*
The takeaway
There's a reason so many happy reviewers swear by focus+; It's like a one stop shop for concentration and mental clarity.* This powerful phyto-nutrient combo works wonders any time of year, but in the midst of the holiday scramble, it might be just the thing missing from your list.
