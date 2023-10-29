Want Increased Focus & Alertness? 11 Customers Share Why They're Loving focus+
You can find a lot of products out there that claim to increase productivity, alertness, focus, and performance. But when it comes to getting the best of the best, you want to look for targeted nutrients, plant power from Mother Earth herself, clean ingredients, and brain-supporting bioactives that deliver.
If that sounds like what you're looking for, allow us to introduce you to mindbodygreen's focus+ formula—an innovative, plant-driven nootropic supplement that delivers sustained energy and focus.*
In just one capsule, this optimized complex harnesses the unique power of six ingredients that support the energy of our cells, mind, and body: instant caffeine from whole coffee fruit, sustained-release caffeine from green coffee beans, Panax ginseng root, guarana seed, L-theanine, and vitamin B12 (in its bioactive methylcobalamin form, mind you).*
But don't just take our word for it; Here's why happy customers are loving focus+ for sustained alertness without an afternoon energy crash.*
No afternoon crash
"I’m very impressed by the energizing and motivating nature of focus+! The caffeine gives me the energy lift I need without the afternoon crash. I can’t believe how much I’m able to accomplish—even on the weekends!"*
—Alissa P.
My afternoon pick-me-up
"Such a great product! My mind has been very clear, with consistent focus throughout the day. It’s also perfect for the midday slump I usually experience during the workday, helping to keep me on track and giving me a more energetic and awake feeling instead."*
—Matias
Brain power
"I am so impressed. I found myself significantly less scattered throughout the day, giving me that brain power and focus to keep me locked in on my tasks. I’ve felt more alert and energized even through the afternoon when I usually feel a dip in productivity and concentration."*
—Ariana Y.
I noticed the benefits immediately!
"I noticed the impacts of focus+ immediately: I felt energized, but without the spike I sometimes experience after drinking coffee. I also noticed that after taking it, I was able to hone in and concentrate on my task at hand with ease. The feeling was sustained for a noticeable length of time, too—and I didn't experience any kind of energy crash."*
—Aurora Z.
Zen focus
"As the name implies, this product helps me focus on work and life stuff, but I'm also feeling the zen aspect too. It's like an elevated and focused calm, not some transient hyper state that other products give me. mindbodygreen focus+...I'm here for it."*
—Cameron O.
Win-win
"This stuff is quality and while I like how focused and zeroed in I feel for my work, I'm also noticing it bumps up my energy and performance for my workouts too. Unexpected benefit. I'll take it!"*
—Sasha
Best of the best
"Superior product. It helps me focus and concentrate when I need it the most. That’s in the afternoon! Thank you!"*
—Robert Q.
Increased productivity
"focus+ increased my level of productivity without the typical headache and caffeine jitters that I experience after having a cup of coffee."*
—Layla L.
Must have
"This product helps me stay in the zone, feel less distracted, and even helps my attention to detail. It has become a must-have tool that helps me keep up with my busy and active lifestyle."*
—Holly S.
Mood lift
"While i'm loving mindbodygreen's latest creation focus+ for all the focused energy and way I'm able to tap into daily, I have to call out this additional fringe benefit —MOOD lift. I feel more resilient and uplifted. I'm a fan of this mind and body formula from mindbodygreen."*
—Mary A.
Immediate and sustained energy
"I have been in search of a product that provides immediate and sustained energy throughout the workday. I love that this formula contains L-theanine because it helps to immediately calm my mind, boost my mood, and enables me to focus for longer periods of time."*
—Rhea K.
The takeaway
Whether you want to avoid an afternoon coffee crash, get more things done during the workday, or simply feel more focused, these reviews say it all. With mindbodygreen's focus+ your to-do list is about to get a whole lot easier.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.