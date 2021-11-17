5 Mindful Ideas To Help Your Kids Ground Down After School

As a parent, you know what it's like when your kid comes home from school all wound up and cranky. From the attitude to the emotional breakdowns that begin as soon as the carpool door opens, the after-school routine can be mentally and physically exhausting. Getting your child to respond to questions, wash up for dinner, or even think about homework is like pulling teeth. And don't get us started on bedtime...

Getting kids from school to bed is a full-on whirlwind, but pro-tips like making their sleeping area a place of ease and comfort with Brentwood Home's Juniper Kids' Mattress will make things more seamless. And for those of you receiving positive reviews from your child's teacher, wondering how they can be so well-behaved at school and a hot mess at home—you're not alone. It turns out there's a reason for what some professionals call "after-school restraint collapse," and there are things you can do to combat it.