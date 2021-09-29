Set Your Kids Up With This 12-Minute Yoga Flow ... And Go Take A Breather

As we introduce our kids to yoga, we're giving them the gift of a lifetime. Yoga is a practice that they can benefit from now—as they increase body awareness and coping skills, and later—as a system of movement, mental health, and spirituality. To get them started right, we recommend the Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mat. It's made from 100% organic certified cotton, meaning you can feel great about them rolling around on it. Even better—it's washable for those inevitable spills.

Because kids' yoga is much more about mindfulness and body awareness than working up to handstand, you can turn up the comfort of their blossoming practice with the Brentwood Home Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Cushion. Filled with all-natural buckwheat hulls and held by a 100% organic cotton liner, it's the kind of soft your kiddos will love resting their head on as they discover the bliss of savasana.

For this practice, your kids will need a yoga mat and a bolster (or pillow of any kind). Trust that with Juanina's guidance, your children are in the best hands. With fun tree pose shapes and unicorn variations—don't be surprised if your kids return to this practice over and over. And for everybody's benefit, we hope they do!