Set Your Kids Up With This 12-Minute Yoga Flow ... And Go Take A Breather

Devon Barrow
September 29, 2021 — 7:00 AM

We hear it (and say it) all the time: "I wish I could have started my yoga practice earlier." As a practice, yoga calms and focuses the mind, strengthens and opens the body, and gives us an opportunity to get to know ourselves better... Of course we want more of that! And while we can't go back in time to unroll the mat in our younger years, we can give that gift to our children.

And we're here to help you do that, alongside our partner Brentwood Home, and wellness coach, yoga instructor, and mama Juanina Kocher. In this 12-minute yoga flow, Juanina will guide your little ones through some basic breathing exercises, playful variations of your favorite yoga poses, and a restful lie-down at the end. This means 12 minutes of mindfulness work for your kiddos and free time for you to take a well-deserved break.

The gift of a yoga practice.

As we introduce our kids to yoga, we're giving them the gift of a lifetime. Yoga is a practice that they can benefit from now—as they increase body awareness and coping skills, and later—as a system of movement, mental health, and spirituality. To get them started right, we recommend the Brentwood Home Organic Non-Slip Yoga Mat. It's made from 100% organic certified cotton, meaning you can feel great about them rolling around on it. Even better—it's washable for those inevitable spills.

Because kids' yoga is much more about mindfulness and body awareness than working up to handstand, you can turn up the comfort of their blossoming practice with the Brentwood Home Buckwheat Yoga Bolster Cushion. Filled with all-natural buckwheat hulls and held by a 100% organic cotton liner, it's the kind of soft your kiddos will love resting their head on as they discover the bliss of savasana.

For this practice, your kids will need a yoga mat and a bolster (or pillow of any kind). Trust that with Juanina's guidance, your children are in the best hands. With fun tree pose shapes and unicorn variations—don't be surprised if your kids return to this practice over and over. And for everybody's benefit, we hope they do!

