Before taking any new herb or supplement, it's important to consider potential reactions or side effects. "A little bit can go a long way, and, as with any other type of food, even something good and healthy, when eaten in excess, can be unhealthy or even toxic," says Naidoo. "Also, tune into your body intelligence, bring awareness to the effects the spice has on your body and brain, and, if you notice anything unpleasant, limit your intake or ask your medical provider."