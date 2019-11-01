Natural deodorant is hit and miss for most. You either have one you adore, or you've been scared off from the category entirely from a bad experience or two. This is why you'll read articles or reviews singing a brand's praise while others toss it after a few uses. This is also why editors in the beauty or well-being spaces are constantly testing new options—so we can provide the best feedback to our abilities: Some work, some not so much, some provide mixed results. (We do it for you, dear reader!) Well, a new customizable natural deodorant collection, from Nala, launched this month. So we, being ever so diligent, put it to the test.

But before we get to our reviews, a little about Nala. This natural deodorant is free from aluminum, phthalates, parabens, petroleum, and carcinogens—with active ingredients like tea tree oil, coconut oil, manuka oil, and baking soda (in some of the formulas). In their customizable collection, you can pick from three types of deodorant and four scents. There's regular-strength, extra-strength, and sensitive (which is free of baking soda, as it can irritate some people). The scents include Woodsy (which includes copaiba and frankincense), citrus (orange peel oil and grapefruit peel extract), eucalyptus (eucalyptus essential oil), and unscented (which is just the base formula). When you go online, you'll pick a strength, scent, put in your info, and then your very own deodorant arrives at your door, in a chic white bottle that's personalized for you. (It comes with a price tag of $29.)

Since there were so many options to try, I pulled in my fellow mbg editors as well. Read on below for our thoughts.